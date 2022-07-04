Mrs Universe South Korea 2022 gets its new winner, Swati Thakkar, winning Mrs Universe Empathy title

Seoul [South Korea], July 4 (ANI/GPRC): Swati K Thakkar wins the Mrs universe Empathy title at Mrs Universe South Korea, Seoul. It is indeed a proud moment for any Indian to make it big at such an extravagant international event. There was a total number of 110 female models who took part In this event.

In her national costume round she firmly represented India's national bird peacock which was a visual treat for Indians around the corner. Having won 8 titles in India, she finally reached to the finals under the guardians of Diva Pageant, Anjana Mascarenhas and Karl Mascarenhas and proved to be one of the best and made India proud by winning the title of Mrs Universe Empathy title.

Swati K Thakkar, an Indian model created history by winning the Mrs Universe Northwest Asia 2021 pageant title. Formally, she represented India at Mrs Universe 2021 held in Seoul, South Korea through the Diva Pageant and Guidance of her Mentors and Directors Anjana Mascharenas and Karl Mascharenas.



On winning Mrs Universe Empathy title she quoted, " It is a dream come true for any individual who has always dreamt to represent India at such a big platform. I would like to thank my angel parents, family and friends for showing support and always believe me in this journey. I would like to thank God for giving me immense strength to not lose hope and always trust my capabilities. I would always like to thank my fans for such huge support. "

She has won awards like Mrs Stylist Icon 2020, Mrs Unimom Beauty Queen 2020, Mrs Glam Icon 2020, Mrs Best International Model 2021, and Mrs Universe North West Asia 2021. Apart from the top beauty pageants, her list of awards leaves no space. With such a strong ambition she is the true inspiration for many young women. NariSamman award, Inspiring story award, Superwomen award, women of substance fashion and beauty icon, India women achiever award and also been awarded as the best beauty icon by top 25 India fame awards. Along with such pageants, she has also contributed a lot to the nation. Swati Thakkar was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award as Best Inspiring Personality this year and also honoured with the Nari Shakti Achiever Icon Award 2021 by DadasahebPhalke Icon Award Films. She is also certified by World Book of Records London for Commitment as Corona Warrior and by Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Award film Fondation as Corona Warrior Award.

While talking about her both professional life and entrepreneur life she added, "sometimes it becomes hard to handle both lives at the same but I never compromised on it. With proper scheduling, I easily managed both of my work."

Well, this woman is surely be adding more and fill in the bucket of achievements in the coming years and all the fans and followers will definitely be rooting for her.

