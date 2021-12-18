MRV student wins the esteemed Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): MET Rishikul Vidyalaya is proud to announce that Carlisha Mendonca from AS and A Levels (Batch 2019-21) has received the prestigious 'Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award' for high achievement in Cambridge International AS Level Media Studies for the November 2020 Cambridge examinations series.

The global Cambridge awards, which recognises exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations around the world in over 40 countries for various subjects at Cambridge IGCSE, O Level and International AS & A levels, celebrates and acknowledges the achievement of high-performing learners. Every time a learner performs well in their Cambridge examinations, they open up a world of opportunities.

On her part, the delighted Carlisha thanks all the MRV teachers and advisors who have been there for her in every step of the way, helping her to explore, understand and comprehend minute topics in all the AS level subjects.

In her remarks, Dr G Nagashree, Principal, MET Rishikul Vidyalaya said, "Carlisha has been our sincere and dedicated student who pursued her academic preparation diligently. This has led to her stupendous performance at the global level. I am extremely proud to congratulate Carlisha who is our student of the first batch of AS and A levels for becoming the winner of the Cambridge Outstanding Learner Award."

Kudos to Carlisha Mendonca on her noteworthy performance, talent and hard work! MRV wishes her every success in the future.

MRV is a registered Cambridge International School in Mumbai offering Cambridge Primary, Cambridge Secondary, IGCSE and AS & A levels programmes. With dynamic research and experiential learning models, state-of-the-art facilities, excellent educators, integration of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, MRV is empowered by a mission to create responsible global citizens, visit www.mrv.edu.in to know more about MET Rishikul Vidyalaya.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)