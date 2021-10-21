Ms. International World 2021 concluded in the USA brings praise for India

New Delhi [India], October 21,(ANI/SRV Media): Dr Akshata Prabhu brings praise for India by emerging as a winner at Ms International World 2021, a gala event concluded in the USA. India won the first-ever Ms International World title and Dr Akshata Prabhu became the first Indian woman to achieve such a milestone. She sets a perfect example of a woman without limits. She has excelled in all the pre crown rounds and assessment tests like Personal Interview Round, Introduction Round, Swimsuit Round and Evening Gown Finale Round and won the International crown & title bringing pride to the country.

On winning the crown, Dr Akshata said, "I won the Ms International World title for myself, my country and all individuals with a Dream. I look forward to inspiring and influencing millions of lives globally through the opportunities offered by Ms International World platform."

Dr Akshata was crowned by Ms Gelsinya Bareeva from Russia, former Ms International World. Gelsinya said; "Ms International World values role models, and Dr Akshata from India is a true role model for so many women who want to achieve their dreams and make a difference."

As the Ms International World Winner, Dr Akshata will walk in the New York fashion week and feature on the famous Times Square billboard. Additionally, she will honour the Dubai Global Summit too. As a mother of one, her journey through pageantry and specifically to winning this title has not been easy. It requires commitment and continuous sacrifice to reach the top of India and the world at large. Dr Akshata is a passionate fashion model and a professional pediatric dentist. She started her journey through modelling in 2002. However, her journey was cut short after five years, where she had to quit to pursue her master's in higher education. She participated in the Mrs India world pageant in 2019, where she emerged as the first runner-up.





Dr Akshata, in collaboration with her husband, Dr Swaroop Puranik, started a pageant project, The International Glamour Project. They studied that many beauty pageants in India focused more on the participant's outward or physical appearance as their selection criteria. Together, they created a platform via pageantry that focused more on inner glamour and personality rather than external features to break this stereotype. This platform gives women in the age groups of Teen, Miss & Mrs., an opportunity to groom themselves to become the best version of themselves and receive the honour to represent India on the international platform.

Ms International World is an International Pageant based in Florida, USA, that accepts and evaluates married & unmarried, separated, divorced, and widowed women on the same platform. This year the beauty pageant was held at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line having dignitaries from across the countries like Italy, the USA, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Macedonia, Venezuela, Chile, Poland, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Sweden. The event had been organized following the guidelines of Covid-19, thus only 750 people presence was allowed in place of 2500 people, almost one-third of the usual live audience. Participants from a few countries like Greece, Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago were not able to make it due to the spiking COVID-19 cases.

