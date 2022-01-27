MSB Docs appoints Prateek Kataria as Country Head Enterprise Business for Digital Smart Document Solutions

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): MSB Docs, the leading global disrupter in enterprise grade customised eSignature and Smart Document Solutions has announced the appointment of Prateek Kataria as Country Head Enterprise Business.

Prior to MSB Docs, Prateek was the Director Sales, Technology Vendors and Enterprises for Gartner where he won numerous accolades for excellence in creating client business partnerships.

"Prateek is a significant addition to India region. Enterprise clients today seek increasing trust assurance when future proofing their business in the form of Smart Documentation Transformation. Prateek brings to the table the long-term partnership creation ability where the product and the support in addition to trust building forms the essence of the relationship. With him onboard we hope to increase our India foot print rapidly to fit the adage of Made in India, Made for the World," said Srini Dokka, Global Sales Head, MSB Docs.

"I genuinely believe that Smart Document Transformation as enabled by MSB is the foundational technology for growth of not just Enterprises but also national governance; specially where it delivers on ease of doing business. Ease of doing business is sought by all entities whether they are big, small and micro enterprises, consumers or citizens of our country and I hope to deliver on this vision with MSB Docs," said Prateek Kataria, Country Head Enterprise Business, MSB Docs.

Prateek has also worked in the Auto and Media sectors before his role at Gartner. Academically he is a product of School of Inspire Learning. In his spare time, he likes to get creative with his poetry skills.



Included within MSB's Smart Document Solutions are hybrid signature solutions in the form of digital and electronic signatures. In addition, MSB provides region-specific signature modules. For instance, business entities in India can get an Aadhaar-based signature solution with MSB Docs. To ensure that all documentation processes are conducted in the most secured manner, the company offers services such as Tamper proof audit trail, document collaboration using Team Room and varied workflow & document templates.

Furthermore, there is a proprietary search algorithm in place for seamless identity and background verification, which comes handy in functions such as onboarding a new client. Other offerings of the company include legally compliant stamping feature, frictionless on demand web form submission, Text tags, tax insurance and license validation etc.

MSB Docs (msbdocs.com) is the leading disrupter in enterprise customised eSignature and Smart document solutions, helping large and small organisations innovate business processes by re-imagining the physical paper constrained ecosystem. The company is a global leader with Make in India Make for the World credentials.

MSB Docs is today working with more than 9000 enterprise customers across multiple industries to create a competitive business advantage for them. These include 8 out of leading 10 Pharma organisations in addition to customers from Automobile Insurance, Banking, Healthcare, Education and Real estate industries.

MSB Docs believes that the next few industries that will get revolutionised with customised eSignature and Smart document solutions are the Entertainment and Film Industry and the Sports Sector. MSB Docs has been featured in Gartner Peer Insights among the top 3 eSignature vendors, Gartner Hype Cycle and Gartner Market Guide 2020.

