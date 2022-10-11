MSB Docs delivers massive 400 Percent RoI to India's Automotive Major

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): MSB Docs, the leading global disrupter in enterprise grade customised eSignature and Smart document solutions today announced that its automotive sector client has reported a massive return of investment of 400 per cent and a payback period of less than 7 months.

They achieved significant enhancement of operational efficiency, reduction in turnaround time, decreasing costs, and elevating of overall customer experience for their two wheelers.

With MSB Docs enterprise level integration, the automotive major has drastically reduced time-taking, cumbersome document management processes in its essential consumer facing operations. These include dealer contract management and Free service coupons management.

The company's signing and approval process has also been infused with a lot of efficiency, enabling it to operate in a smarter manner.

The integration with MSB Docs smart document solution resulted in a) 80 per cent reduction in time to acquire and sign documents by customers b) 75 per cent rise in productivity and efficiency c) 60 per cent reduction in printing, scanning and storage expenditures and d) 80 per cent reduction in usage of paper.

The Positive Business Outcome increased customer satisfaction, increased productivity, reduced costs and increased the organisations contribution to environment.

MSB Docs Smart Document Management Solution allows users to effortlessly create, sign, send, store or track documents remotely through any device. The need for printing, scanning or emailing scans is completely eliminated, and the stakeholders can quickly access and sign contracts, without the need for physical exchange of paper documents.



The advanced workflow and document templates allow vendors and dealers to raise invoices digitally and receive multiple approvals across different levels. The legal sanctity of all transactions is maintained, besides ensuring complete control and security of documents. This is because MSB Docs adheres to the highest compliance and security standards across the world.

"The client was actively looking for an advanced, customizable enterprise-grade solution to address its challenges around reduced customer satisfaction, turnaround time, transactions costs and drive efficiency and sustainability. We at MSB Docs conducted in-depth review of the automaker's existing processes and challenges and then designed and implemented an exclusive suite of solutions which was aimed at accelerating their signature process and transforming their workflow management. We thus help them control costs, streamline operations, reduce timelines, increase revenues, and give a dramatic return on investment. Our ability to customise and seamlessly integrate in client's enterprise IT and business systems towards creating newer market competitiveness is the disruption we are bringing to the Smart Document industry," said Srini Dokka, Global Sales Head, MSB Docs.

MSB Docs offers multiple use cases for the automobile industry in procurement, Finance, IT, Human Resources and Sales. These include SOWs/MSA, Supplier/Vendor Contracts, Vendor Onboarding, Invoices & Expenses Processing, Audit Sign off, Leadership Approvals, Budget Approvals, Asset Tracking, Access Management, Incident Reporting, Candidate NDAs, Contractor Agreements, Training & Certifications, Exit Documentation, Document Collection Document validation, Contract Signing, and Renewal Requests.

Included within MSB's Digital Smart Document Solutions are hybrid signature solutions in the form of digital and electronic signatures. In addition, MSB provides region-specific signature modules. To ensure that all documentation processes are conducted in the most secured manner, the company offers services such as Tamper proof audit trail, document collaboration using Team Room and varied workflow & document templates.

Furthermore, there is a proprietary search algorithm in place for seamless identity and background verification, which comes handy in functions such as onboarding a new client. Other offerings of the company include legally compliant stamping feature, frictionless on demand web form submission, Text tags, tax insurance and license validation etc.

MSB Docs (msbdocs.com) is the leading disrupter in enterprise customised eSignature and Smart document solutions, helping large and small organisations innovate business processes by re-imagining the physical paper constrained ecosystem. The company is a global leader with Make in India Make for the World credentials.

MSB is trusted by more than 5 million users across more than 10,000 enterprises in 188 countries to create a competitive business advantage for them. These include 8 out of leading 10 Pharma organisations in addition to customers from Automobile Insurance, Banking, Healthcare, Education and Real estate industries. MSB Docs has also been consecutively featured on Gartner's eSignature vendor, Gartner's Hype-Cycle, and Gartner's Market Guide for 5 years.

MSB Docs is built in accordance with both the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (UETA) and the United States Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act (ESIGN). All data is subject to 256-bit SSL encryption in transit and at rest, with storage at ISO 27001 certified data centres in both the US and the European Union.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

