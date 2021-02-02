MSB Docs named, recognised in Market Guide for Electronic Signature

Irvine (California) [United States], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): MSB Docs, a leading smart document solutions provider, proudly announced its inclusion in Gartner's recently published Market Guide for Electronic Signature.

The company has been recognized as an electronic signature provider that offers a private cloud or on-premises deployment model, besides offering a SaaS delivery model. The report further names MSB Docs as a vendor having purpose-built electronic signature module which is FDA compliant and meets the technical requirements for achieving Title 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

MSB Docs has been radically enabling a growing number of organizations to streamline their documentation processes by allowing them to remotely request for or sign documents while also maintaining the legal sanctity of the transactions. The company's electronic signatures are compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EMA, IT Act 2000 and HIPAA.



Commenting on the same, Ajit Sodhi, President MSB Docs, said, "Yet again, we consider it as a true honour to be identified and mentioned in Gartner's esteemed annual report. At MSB Docs, we continually strive to deliver solutions that the enterprises of today are keenly looking for, which could transform their digital strategies and work experiences. We believe that our inclusion in the Market Guide for Electronic Signatures is a validation of our strong approach and offerings for modern businesses. Having said this, we look forward to achieving more and continue to deliver the best in the near future."

Gartner's Market Guide for Electronic Signature states that electronic signature adoption has accelerated in the context of remote working and digital transformation, with business process requirements driving solution selection. Its products continue to evolve with new features, but the marketplace is becoming ever more competitive for a large portion of the market that only needs the core capabilities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

