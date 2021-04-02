MSI upgrades gaming line-up and Creator 15 with Nvidia's RTX 30 series GPUs in India

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): MSI, a world-leading gaming brand, launches the complete line-up of gamer-oriented laptops equipped with 11th & 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor (Comet Lake H-series) and powered by the latest GeForce RTX 30 series with up to 3080 graphics.

MSI has also upgraded the Creator 15 model with up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3070™ and Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6. As a front-runner, MSI configured the fastest graphics for laptops of early 2021 in its GE, GS, GP and GF series.

With the new series, GPU performance can have its full gameplay for a cinematic gaming experience! The GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics delivers the ultra-performance that enthusiast gamers crave, powered by Ampere-NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture. It's built with groundbreaking enhanced RT Core, new streaming multiprocessors, for the most realistic ray-traced graphics, and the Tensor Cores for cutting-edge AI rendering technology.

The laptops are available in India at MSI's exclusive stores and authorized retailers across New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata & Pune. The product line-up will also be available on the leading e-commerce website - Flipkart. The price of the series starts from INR 1,23,990/- and goes up to INR 3,35,990/-. (All the prices mentioned are Maximum Retail Price - MRP.)

Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, "MSI as a brand has always focused on enhancing the user experience by bringing in the best in class technology for the consumers. We are excited to launch our laptops with the latest RTX 30 series in India as we feel this update will help the gamer community reach new highs. With a host of features like high-res immersion and ultimate gaming performance, we are hopeful our consumers will have an amazing experience."

MSI GE Raider series: A true powerhouse for enthusiastic gamers

The untold story and divine beasts are now engraved on the chassis of the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which symbolizes the infinite power! Like the legendary series of the GE76 and GE66 Raider, the GE series not only has a flashy design with Mystic Light, it also has the best performance you can obtain from a gaming laptop. It is equipped with up to the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics, Intel® Core™ i7 Processors and introduces the latest Wi-Fi 6E, which is the first in the industry, to help laptops take advantage of the additional connectivity. To assure the gaming passion won't overheat, the GE series is also outfitted with MSI Cooler Boost 5, consisting of 6 heat pipes with 2 fans, driving more airflow to quickly cool the laptop down. With the GE Raider series, users can masterfully handle all triple-A games.

GS66 Stealth, worker by day, gamer by night!

With its unique low profile design, the GS66 Stealth is the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer. Its "Sharper in Core black" premium design has won awards, such as the IF Design Award and Red dot winner of 2020. Outfitted with the latest GeForce RTX™ 30 series, the graphic's DLSS AI rendering technology enables gamers to play at a stunning 4K, ray tracing and a boost over 60 FPS for the most realistic gaming vibes. GS66 also reveals the true computing powered by Intel's latest processor up to 8 cores for better performance.

In addition, GS66 Stealth comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity+ system with the world's thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged blades, extremely smooth 300Hz IPS-level display, and another world's champion title: "99.9Whr highest-capacity battery in laptop". GS66 also supports True Color 3.0 and the best surround viewing mode with a 1+2 Matrix Display.

GP66 & GP76 Leopard evolved for gamers and engineers!

MSI presents the all-new GP66 & GP76 Leopard. It's built for everyday work and heavy demanding jobs of engineers. The new chassis showcases the finesse and understatement; however, the GP Leopard series is even stronger than ever. The GP66 & GP76 Leopard is equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and the latest Intel® Core™ i7 Processors to reveal the true computing and rendering power. The newly arranged comprehensive I/O ports support all given data transmissions and display outputs. It also supports up to 8k display for the finest visual details, making it more than capable of complex engineering and design projects.

The world thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop - Stealth 15M



Another highlight among the new laptops, MSI launches the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world: Stealth 15M-an an ultraportable laptop that is stealthy and inspired by the urban style. Weighing only 1.7kg, and with a thickness of 16.15mm, yet sleek machine still manages to show off powerful computational ability. It's the world's first gaming laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel H series processors up to 5 GHz, together with GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics. Stealth 15 allows gamers and young professionals to speed through games and daily tasks with efficiency.

Performance made portable with GF75 & 65 Thin series

For gamers and those looking for mainstream options, the thin and light GF75 & 65 Thin series is their best companion, which is the exemplar of what an accessible sleek gaming laptop can provide. The GF Thin series offers powerful hardware up to Intel Core i7 Processors and GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics, while the 144Hz IPS-level and thin-bezel display provide unprecedented speed and visual clarity.

Creator 15 - An all-around laptop with a brilliant True Pixel panel

Last but not least, don't forget, MSI is also made for creators. MSI Creator 15 is an excellent all-around laptop, purposely built for the most demanding creations. The Creator 15 is guaranteed to provide the most true-to-life visual experience. It features an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman and a 100 per cent AdobeRGB colour gamut. Accelerated by RTX 30 graphics, the Creator 15 can considerably speed up the video and 3D animation rendering times. Additionally, the new touchscreen display provides easier navigation and an increase in productivity. The 99.9Wh battery capacity and lightweight design provide mobility for remote studios.

Be enchanted and evolved with the MSI dragon spirit!

MSI has always been the vanguard evolving with revolutionary technology and produced laptops with sophistication and quality. The in-house production and design ability and non-stop profession make MSI take the lead role to present laptops with cutting-edge technology and maintain production capacity even during the arduous times.



For high-res images, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YRgAg4uJTXmETmThb920SNgIlD3-nkGa?usp=sharing

MSI GAMING: https://in.msi.com/

MSI Content Creation: https://www.msi.com/Content-Creation

MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia

MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/

MSI YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/MSIIndiaNB

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

