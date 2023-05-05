MT India Healthcare Awards for Achievers Extraordinaire

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/GPRC): Dr Mohammad Majeed Alam was honoured for Life Time Achievement, Dr Anshuman Kumar gets Best Surgeon in Oncology while Dr Jitendra Sharma bags Change Maker of the Year, and Suresh Vazirani was recognized as Iconic Personality in Healthcare

Prius Communications wins the Award for Most Promising Digital Marketing & PR Company of the Year, and Allied Medical was named Most Promising Company of The Year in Medical Devices

Medgate Today (MT) Magazine, one of the leading international healthcare magazines in Asia, recently presented the 13th MT India Healthcare Awards at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The most prestigious honour in Healthcare- MT India Healthcare Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the healthcare industry. The Awards were given to outstanding individuals, hospitals, and organizations in the healthcare industry. Prius Communications wins the Award for Most Promising Digital Marketing & PR Company of the Year, and Allied Medical was named Most Promising Company of The Year in Medical Devices. Dr Mohammad Majeed Alam, a septuagenarian healthcare leader, and philanthropist, has been honoured with the 13th MT India Healthcare Awards for Life Time Achievement. Along with Dr Alam Dr Jitendra Sharma bagged the Change Maker of the Year and Suresh Vazirani was recognized as Iconic Personality in Healthcare.

Prius Communications, a leading healthcare PR and digital agency, has been awarded the Most Promising Digital Marketing & PR Company of the Year at the 13th MT India Healthcare Awards. The award recognizes Prius Communications' outstanding efforts in providing integrated communication solutions to healthcare companies across India and abroad.

The awards were judged by a panel of esteemed healthcare professionals, including Dr Y P Bhatia, Dr Rajesh C. Shah, Rajiv Nath, Joint MD, HMD, Jatin Mahajan, Veena Kohli, and Himanshu Baid. The awards cover various categories, including hospitals, doctors, and organizations, and recognize healthcare personalities and entrepreneurs.

Welcoming the Jury, special guests, and awardees, Afzal Kamal, Editor in Chief and Founder of Medgate Today Magazine said, "Medgate Today is one of the leading International Magazine of Healthcare, which is having a very strong presence in Asia. We have carved a niche in the healthcare industry. The magazine has gone global with the recent launch of Medgate Today Middle East and Africa Magazine. The Awards aimed at acknowledging the efforts of healthcare industry professionals and organizations for their excellent contributions."



Receiving the award, Baldev Raj, the Founder & CEO of Prius Communications, expressed his delight and gratitude, saying, "We are thrilled and encouraged. We thank Medgate Today for honouring our efforts. Prius Communications has set new standards of excellence in the healthcare industry with innovative and effective communication and digital strategies. The agency provides integrated communication solutions to healthcare companies across India, shaping public opinion and driving conversations on critical healthcare issues."

Prius Communications' unique combination of experience in the healthcare sector and familiarity with emerging trends has helped the company deliver outstanding results for its clients, including top healthcare players. Prius Communications' leadership and senior members have carved a niche in the industry by coming out with innovative solutions.

Dr Anshuman Kumar won Best Surgeon of the Year in Oncology while Dr. Saswati Sinha bagged Best Doctor in Internal Medicine (Physician). Prof (Dr) Rajeev Sood was recognized as the Best Doctor & Leader in Urology & Renal Transplant, while Dr Tejas Gundewar was named Best Doctor in Gynaecology & Obstetrician, and Dr Sunita Dube won Best Doctor in Radiology. Dr Jamal Yusuf was named Global Face in the Field of Cardiology, and Dr Anil Arora was recognized as the Most Promising Doctor in Orthopaedic. Dr Saibal Mukhopadhyay was named Iconic Interventional Cardiologist of the Year.

In the hospital category, Sankara Nethralaya Medical Research Foundation won Single Specialty Hospital of the Year, while Shalby Hospital - Ahmedabad was named Single Speciality of the Year in Orthopaedic. AMRI Hospitals was named Best Multispecialty Hospital of the Year, Apollo Hospital - Chennai was recognized as Best Hospital of the Year, and Jehangir Hospital won Best Hospital for Customer Service. MGM Healthcare was named Best Hospital as a Workplace.

Individual winners included Gaurav Agarwal, who was named Healthcare Personality of The Year, and Monica B Sood, who also won Healthcare Personality of the Year. Bakul Chandra was recognized as the Most Promising Healthcare Architect & Planner, while Nikhil Vazirani won Young Entrepreneur in Healthcare. Syed Sanober was named Healthcare Leader in Pharma, and Amitavo Bhattarchariya won Most Promising Personality in Healthcare Marketing & Business. Naveen Sharma was recognized as the Most Prominent Healthcare Strategist in Managing Tertiary Care Hospitals, and Rahul Jawade was named the Most Prominent Leader in Healthcare IT & Infrastructure. Rekha Jain won Women Entrepreneur in Healthcare.

For organizations, winners included Dispoline India (Most Promising Company of The Year in Infection Prevention), Romsons Group (Most Preferred Brand in Medical Device), Aosta India (Best Technology-Based Healthcare Provider), MDD Medical Systems (Best Medical Healthcare Infrastructure & Architectural Solution Provider of the Year), Agappe Diagnostics (Most Promising Company of the Year In-Vitro Diagnostics0, Apollo Hospitals- Chennai (Most Promising Company of the Year in International Medical Services), Innvolution Healthcare (Most Promising Company of the Year in Radiology & Imaging Devices), Sahajanand Medical Technologies (Most Promising Medical Devices Company in Make In India Initiatives), Telerad India (Most Promising Company of the Year in Healthcare Technology), Safexpress (Most Preferred and Promising Brand in Healthcare Logistics), T AND D DIAGNOSTICS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (Most promising Multinational Company of the year in Diagnostics Equipments), Almed Equipment (Most Promising Company of the year in Air Borne Infection Control), DiaSys diagnostics India Pvt Ltd (Most Promising Multinational Company In clinical diagnostic equipment in clinical chemistry), and ALLIED MEDICAL LIMITED (Most Promising Company of The Year in Medical Devices)

