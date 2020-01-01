MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars Season 2 announces Prakhar Narayan from Lucknow as winner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars Season 2 had a blockbuster finale on Friday with Prakhar Narayan from Lucknow bagging the coveted title of the second 'MTV Pantaloons Style Superstar'. The theme of this season was 'Style Transformation'.

The grand finale kick-started with the three finalists Prakhar Narayan, Srijita Ghosh and Ekanshi Singhal from Lucknow, Kolkata and Ahmedabad respectively, battling it out for the prestigious title of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstar.

The finale witnessed a gruelling competition as the contestants were asked to put together two unique looks based on future style trends under the mentorship of the ultimate style diva and VJ Anusha Dandekar.

This round was all about breaking barriers and stereotypes as they let their imagination soar. These up and coming trendsetters went beyond the basics and crafted impressive trend-challenging looks.

Anusha was joined by popular actresses Sana Saeed and Shenaz Treasurywala along with music artist Arjun Kanungo to judge the finale.

According to runner up, Srijita Ghosh from Kolkata, the styling inspired by anime and fictional characters from the gaming world would be a huge trend in the future. For her second ensemble, she showcased a ravishing look using five different tops and called out the print on print as a big fashion trend.

Ekanshi Singhal from Ahmedabad put together two spectacular ensembles to highlight her concept of 'casual is the new formal' and showcased how bright colours will never go out of vogue!

It was delightful to watch the winner Prakhar Narayan's gender-fluid look as he also used garments from the women's section. Prakhar took everyone by surprise as he creatively used bobby pins and earrings as badges along with palazzos and showcased his outstanding style statement.

He also impressed the judges with his second look in which he used three different shirts to make one shirt and highlighted new ways of mix and match and layering.

"We are thrilled to announce Prakhar Narayan as the winner of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars Season 2. The second edition of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars focused on disruptive, ingenious and futuristic trends that would lead to fashion transformation. The finalists displayed tremendous potential under the able tutelage of style mentors as they doled out one fabulous look after another. We would like to thank our partner MTV for this collaboration and our viewers for the phenomenal response", said Ryan Fernandes, Head of Marketing & E-Commerce, Pantaloons.

The previous episodes saw the finalists reaching the top as they engaged in tasks that had them create a unique capsule video representing their style, channelling their inner fashionista in an exciting after-party themed editorial shoot and upping their style game as they created five stunning looks in a minute.

It was a dream come true for them as leading models Urvi Shetty, Krissann Berreto and digital sensation Nidhi Singh turned style mentors, grooming them throughout the season and helping them push boundaries.

Watch the ultimate style transformation journey of the nine contestants on MTV this Friday at 10 PM. All the episodes of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars are now live on the Voot app.

MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars provides a platform for young audiences to showcase their talent, flair for fashion and unique personalities. Staying true to the brand's mission of 'Style your Change', this year's property revolves around the theme of Style Transformation.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

