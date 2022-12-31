Muhammad Ayad, Krishnaansh Gahlot, Suhaan Mallick, Jyash Tholiya, Arshil Saini are amongst Kids bestowed with Global Kids Achievers Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/SRV): Every Year, Global Kids Achievers Awards is awarded to Top 100 Kids from across the globe who are pushing the boundaries of excellence in various fields with their outstanding achievements at such young age. GKAA is the brainchild of DreamCatchers, a leading research organisation.

This year, 100 kids got felicitated at the virtual platform on 5th December 2022. To name a few are Aelita Andre from Australia, Shanah Manjeru from Kenya, Jyash Tholiya, Rayansh Boddu, Aaditri Gattu, Koduri Adviatha Bharathi, Koduri Abhinava Varchaswi, Tammavarapu Ramamamda Karthikeya, Akshita Malik, Krinith Pavithra, Ashaya Siddharth, Sia Sehgal, Abhay Ram Nathani, Yashica Salvan, Ayushman Jhingran, Tanuj Samaddar, Arshil Saini, Ved Vikash Kumar, Krishnargya Pramanik, Shreya G Hipparagi, Malhar Vaibhav Prabhudesai, Anaisha Vijyavergia, Dr.G.Sanjay, Zafera Amtul Bharathi, Shriyaan Sagar Patil, Ethan Singh, K A Aarunya, Dhruv Arora, Annie Singh, Tanish Sethi, Arnav Nigam, Sahib Singh, Raunak Raj Singh Sahani, Pediredla Suhaas, Manikya Sanghi, Sonia Daptardar, Suhaan Mallick, Karnav Rastogi, Krishnaansh Gahlot, Vishalini NC, Tejashri Dash, Sanskriti Sahoo, Ayush Mohapatra, Yashita Pradhan, S Aryaa, A Dheeraj, Srijanta Maurya, S Anjanaa, Atharva Garg from India, Muhammad Ayad from Pakistan, Piyusha Talluri from United Kingdon, Riya Sikka from Australia and Ashaya Siddharth from United Kingdom.



Global Kids Achievers Awards 2022 is a most reputed Award that is going to honour children from various verticals. This year, kids were chosen from total of 20 categories which includes Writing, Modelling, Arts, Dance, Science, Acting, Sports, Music, Innovation, Singing, etc. At GKAA, we celebrate children's achievements that combine creativity and innovation with results and recognise them as they set new standards of bringing glory within their respective fields.



DreamCatcher's Director, Harpreett Ghai, said that she is amused to see the talent of these young kids who are doing exceptionally well in their respective fields. She congratulate them and wish them best for their future endeavours. It was a very choice for me and all Jury Members to choice the best 100 out of more than 2500 applications received this year. She is look forward to recognise more talents across globe in year 2023.

