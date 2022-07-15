Muhurat of Shivamm Sharma's directorial Hindi debut film 'Hanky Panky will be shot in Canada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Shivamm Sharma, a well-known director in the Punjabi film industry is making a debut in Bollywood with the Hindi film 'Hanky Panky'. The film's muhurat is scheduled to be shot in Canada soon.

Hanky Panky, which is based on the unique story, is produced by Ashwin Taneja, proprietor of Epitome Production House in Mumbai and Punjabi Film Academy in Canada, and Sonu Kuntal of Mahadevi Motion Pictures. Sonu Kuntal has been associated with many Bollywood films such as Mulk, Raid, Paltan, Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana.



According to Shivamm Sharma, the Muhurat of the film was already done in Mumbai and the entire film will be shot in Canada with the new Muhurat.



"Hanky Panky with its unique storyline is different from all the genres of Hindi cinema. The film will be shot entirely in Canada on a very large scale. We have worked on the script for several months and the film is being produced in collaboration with a Canadian Production House" said Sharma.

The film's cinematographer is Vishwanath Prajapati, music has been composed by Vivian Richard while Ravi Sudda has given the lyrics. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Shivamm Sharma and VV Sharma and Shikha Sharma is the associate director.

The star cast of Hanky Panky is Adhyayan Suman, Kanchi Singh, Arsh Chawla, Sumit Nijjar, Narvail Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Yashveer Sharma, etc.

Shivamm Sharma has directed many blockbusters and Punjabi hit movies such as Kinna Karde Ha Pyar, Bhagat Singh Di Udeek, Dhol Ratti, Angrez Putt, Allhar Vres, and Kamaley.

