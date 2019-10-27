Actress Mouni Roy attended the Muhurat trading session at the BSE building on Sunday.
Muhurat trading held at BSE

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Sunday.
The trading session took place during the Lakshmi Puja at the BSE building, which was attended by CEO Ashish Chavan.
Actress Mouni Roy, who would be next seen in the film 'Made in China', was also present on the occasion.
Speaking to ANI, Roy said: "I do not ask God for anything. Instead, I just say thank you. I believe that God provides us with what we are supposed to get, whether we ask for it or not. Diwali is a special occasion where we do a lot of pujas."
'Muhurat Trading' is a special trading session that takes place usually on the day of Diwali.
The session is considered auspicious to signify the beginning of traditional Hindu accounting year called Samvat. (ANI)

