Muhurats are a thing of Yesteryear - Couples embrace non-mahurat Dates - Find out why

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): In India it is common practice to determine an auspicious or favourable time to get married, also known as 'Muhurat' or 'saya'. Muhurat dates spike demand for wedding venues during the specific date and time, with families making bookings nearly one year in advance to ensure that they get the venue of their liking. However, a recent data from Weddingz.in shows that the trend is seeing a shift and weddings are now extending beyond Muhurat dates.

For new-age couples, muhurats' are no longer sacrosanct - getting the best bargain has taken precedence. In 2022, 57 per cent of wedding venue bookings during busy season of November & December were for non-muhurat dates. This is a 1.7X jump from pre-COVID levels of 2019 where only 34 per cent of weddings were booked for non-muhurat dates. Most bookings for weddings during non-muhurat dates came from Pune, Jaipur, Delhi NCR, Nagpur & Mumbai. Over the years, there has been a gradual increase in wedding venue bookings for non-muhurat dates with 46 per cent in 2020 & 50 per cent in 2021.

Speaking about this trend, Aditya Sharma, Head, Weddingz.in said, "Post pandemic the approach to weddings has changed considerably with couples taking charge and personalizing their big day, in their own special way. There is also a shift in power dynamic as decision making now rests in the hands of the couple. The younger lot, as we have seen breaks many common practices and norms and bookings during only specific muhurat dates is one of them. Wedding during non-muhurat days are also a cost-effective by nearly ~20 per cent lesser prices for venues and services then."

Weddings in India are estimated to be a USD 50 billion industry. According to industry reports over ~32 lakh weddings were solemnized between November-December 2022.



