Multi-starrer Blockbuster movie Vikram to premiere on Star Gold on September 24 at 8 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/PNN): Lokesh Kanagaraj's high-octane action movie, Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's, lands on Star Gold.



Vikram played by Kamal Haasan is a special movie to him. The legendary actor says, "Vikram movie is very special to me. The action happens to be one of my favourite genres and I loved filming the high-octane action scenes. I feel glad that the audience turned up in big numbers when it was released in theatres. And now a larger audience can watch Vikram with their families with the World TV Premiere on Star Gold on 24th September, 8 pm."

Vikram is a spin-off of the 1986 film Vikram, which was a spy thriller and starred Kamal Haasan as well. Following a series of murders of police officials, a black ops cop goes after a mysterious gang of masked men, which has declared war on the system, which is protecting a fearsome drug lord.

