MulticoreWare Inc. celebrates 10 years of operations in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): MulticoreWare Inc., a global technology company offering Software Products, Solutions and Engineering Services celebrates the 10-year milestone in India. The week-long festivities kicked off in the presence of the entire leadership team.

Started by a group of researchers in 2009 with HQ in San Jose, CA, USA, MulticoreWare has grown to serve its clients and partners in North America, EMEA and APAC regions.

Since 2012, the team in India has grown to over 300+ engineers with delivery centres in Chennai and Coimbatore in Southern India. With over one hundred successful projects completed, MulticoreWare India has been focussed on the latest trends in technology, continuous learning and to changing industry standards by obtaining industry certifications and specializations for its members.

Earlier this year, MulticoreWare launched the MAGIC program (MulticoreWare Academia Global Innovation Centre) and established R&D relationships with prestigious universities to pursue joint research goals.

The MAGIC labs at Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad (IITP) & Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE), Tamil Nadu are working on multiple research areas such as energy efficient edge compute accelerators, and digital radar technologies and their use for real world applications.



Reflecting on 10 years of progress, AGK Karunakaran, President & CEO of MulticoreWare, said, "Ten years is a significant landmark, and the journey has been full of great experiences. I am humbled with our accomplishments over the last decade in India and the journey should continue with great enthusiasm."

To commemorate ten years in India, MulticoreWare launched its CSR initiative (www.multicoreware.org) with a slew of initiatives themed around social intrapreneurship, led by the employees, and supported by the organization. With a mission of giving back to the society and community on a continuous basis, these initiatives encompass many areas including Education, Gender Equality (Women Empowerment) & Technology-enabled social solutions.

Speaking at the event, Shashikanth Jayaraman, VP - Global HR, MulticoreWare, said, "Effective CSR can be achieved when each individual embraces the cause and strives to make a difference. This social intrapreneurship brings about accountability and the employees choose the causes they wish to champion and lead. I have seen tremendous amount of interest from our teams, and we will be supporting them at every step."

Arun Ramanathan, VP & GM - Media & AI Analytics, MulticoreWare, said, "I have been associated with MulticoreWare since its inception. 10-year completion milestone of our India Operation was possible with the dedicated efforts of our early leaders in Chennai. Their passion to create technologies through continuous innovation is the key driver."



MulticoreWare delivers Software Products, Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with Compilers & Toolchains, Libraries for SDK, Video codec and AI analytics solutions using various vision & non-vision (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS, etc.) sensors on various heterogeneous computing platforms. Our solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Medical Imaging, IoT, Retail, Logistics, Industrial, Robotics, Smart City. More information at www.multicorewareinc.com

