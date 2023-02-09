Mumbai-based financial intermediary, Fincare Services, continues to seek Financial Freedom for its prospects; eyes 30 per cent annual growth in 2023

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/SRV): Mumbai-based investment and insurance intermediary, Fincare Services, offers investment opportunities and insurance services to individuals based on their needs. The company has a client based in India, UAE, the UK, Australia, and the US and is set to not only expand its already expansive international clientele but also have a global operational presence via the opening of its satellite office in Dubai, UAE. This is a new milestone in the 30-year run of the company, with a proven track record of handholding clients in their financial independence journey even in the face of major financial crises.

Keeping in mind the personal financial goals of the clients, the company, founded in 1990 by Mechanical Engineer Pradeep Lakhani, deals with all types of insurance for life insurance, health insurance, fire, theft, burglary, car, etc., and a variety of investment opportunities like Mutual Funds, Company Fixed Deposits, Bonds, Debentures, and Share Broking.

Further, exemplifying customer-centric dedication and guiding clients through the challenges of financial planning, experts at Fincare Services conduct extensive research without missing a beat and document it comprehensively for the stakeholder in the form of monthly reports. The reports include the health of the domestic and global economy, movements in the market as well as the top stocks and investment plans to be on the lookout for.

Highlighting the evolving investment pattern, Tejas Lakhani, Partner at Fincare Services said, "Investing and wealth building are essential in today's world. The mutual fund sector has grown by double digits in recent years, and the industry AUM is now at Rs. 40 lakh crores, with investors contributing around Rs. 13000 crores monthly through the Systematic Investment Plan. Previously, people might retire with Rs. 30-40 lakhs, deposit it in a bank, and live off the interest for the rest of their lives. With rising inflation and lifestyle costs, a person needs atleast a few of crores to retire comfortably while maintaining their standard of living. Whenever there is a matter of investing someone's money in an asset, trust is a major concern, and Fincare Services has developed it well for the last three decades"

Currently, 2900 individuals have subscribed to the monthly newsletter of the company. The extensive client base of 1800 individuals, 1000 clients doing SIP and an INR 200 crores volume of investment and insurance speaks volumes for the effectiveness of Fincare Services in the market.

On a forward-looking note, Tejas Lakhani further added, "We have an unwavering aim to create an ecosystem of trust and property. Towards this goal, with the tireless work of our expert team, we strive continually to help our investors multiply their wealth passively via extensive wealth planning advice, door-to-door services, and other efforts. The upcoming Dubai office will help us do just that"

With over 30 years of legacy, Fincare Services is one of the oldest mutual fund distributor and insurance intermediary in Mumbai. The official website of Fincare Services provides ample information for individuals to get started with the company toward financial freedom.

