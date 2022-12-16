Mumbai-based RSB Wellness launches Q-Switched laser treatment at Thane

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV): With a vision to make aesthetic treatments more accessible to its customers, Mumbai-based RSB Wellness launched the latest Q-Switched laser machine. RSB Wellness, a popular Mumbai-based aesthetic clinic, announced that it now offers Q-Switched laser treatments at its Thane branch. Quality-switched laser, also known as Q-Switched laser, delivers high-intensity pulses of light to remove tattoos, age spots, spider veins, hemangiomas, etc. Q-Switched laser can be used on the face, legs, back, chest, and other areas to safely treat various conditions. The latest machine helps people of all skin colors and ages to improve their appearance.

Underlining the importance of the Q-Switched laser machine, Dr Yogesh Gupta, Director of RSB Wellness, explained, "These are FDA-approved machines that are safe to use and help treat a range of aesthetic and dermal conditions. Our latest Q-Switch laser machine is a powerful and versatile device that uses peak energy pulses to precisely treat the problem area. It eliminates the risk of damage to surrounding tissues and helps achieve optimal aesthetic results. We are glad to offer it to our Thane customers"

As South Asians tend to have a diverse range of skin tones and colors, it is essential to factor in each individual's natural pigmentation. Skincare specialists can safely use the latest Q-Switched Laser machine to treat problem areas and help customers achieve the look they want. While some treatments, like age spots, need only a few minutes of treatment, tattoos may require multiple sessions that last between 30 minutes to one hour.





When asked what drives RSB Wellness to bring the latest in cosmetic treatments, the company's CEO Radhika Gupta said, "Ever since we started our aesthetic clinic in 2016, our motto has been to provide the latest and the best in aesthetic treatments. We have consistently upgraded our treatment equipment, all of which are FDA-approved. We hope to make world-class aesthetic treatments accessible to our customers in India."

Q-Switched laser is safe to use and has no side effects. RSB Wellness ensures that protective glasses are given to customers during the treatment session, and numbing agents are used to reduce discomfort. Temporary reddening of the targeted skin is common and eventually heals on its own. Post-treatment, using a high-quality moisturizer, applying sunscreen cream, and avoiding sun exposure is essential for quick healing and recovery.

Based in Mumbai, RSB Wellness is a well-known aesthetic clinic that helps men and women look their best. It specializes in various skin and hair treatments and has launched many products of its own as well. With branches in Bandra and Thane, RSB Wellness is popular among celebrities, models, and regular customers who seek to look glamorous. The aesthetic center opened its doors to customers in 2016 before opening its second branch in Thane. RSB Wellness has continued to offer its customers the latest and the best skin and hair treatments at an affordable cost.

Know more about Q-Switched Laser Service at Thane here: https://rsbwellness.com/skin-treatments/q-switched-laser-treatment-mumbai-thane/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

