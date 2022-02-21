Mumbai, Chennai, Panaji gain winners from the first edition of The Good Quiz

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): After 30 questions on diverse topics, Preetham from Mumbai won the first edition of The Good Quiz, presented by the Murugappa Group.

Jayakanthan from Chennai, the quizzing capital of India, won the second prize, and Shashwat from Panaji came third. Gift vouchers worth Rs. 17,000 will be distributed to the top 10 finalists. Audience prizes worth Rs. 10,000 were given away.

The finalists also reflected the country's diversity, with Venugopal from Kodad, Telangana coming in fourth place and Jayashree from Kolkata grabbed the honour of the fifth place.

Conducted virtually by quizmaster Dr Navin Jayakumar, the national open quiz saw over 1,700 participants contesting in the preliminary round, of which the 200 top scorers made it to the finale.

Commenting on the first edition of the quiz, Dr Navin Jayakumar said, "A quiz is all about learning and as a host, I have thoroughly enjoyed putting this quiz together - the idea was to make it fun, accessible, easy and friendly for everyone."

The quiz, based on the theme of 'Being good, doing good' is one of the initiatives of the Murugappa Group, for which the Group has been running several campaigns. The questions ranged from facts on inventions and music to non-profit organizations.



The video of the quiz is available to watch on the Murugappa Group's official YouTube channel.

Well-known among quizzing enthusiasts for creating innovative quizzes, events from the Murugappa Group always pique the interest of quiz lovers.

Founded in 1900, the INR 417 Billion (41,713 Crores) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has 29 businesses including ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd.

The Group holds leadership position in several product lines including Abrasives, Technical Ceramics, Electro Minerals, Auto Components & Systems, Bicycles, Fertilisers, Sugar, Tea and Spirulina (Nutraceuticals). The Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group has a wide geographical presence all over India and spanning 6 continents.

Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 53,000 employees.

