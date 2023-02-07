Mumbai hosts largest trade & real estate expo - "Kapol Youth Con 2023"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai city's largest trade and real estate expo, 'Kapol Youth Con 2023' is set to take place from February 10 to 12 at the Pramod Mahajan ground, Chikoowadi in Borivali. The three-day event will draw lakhs of visitors to the 14-acre, air-conditioned venue by showcasing over 140 traders, more than 50 renowned real estate developers at dedicated builders' pavilion, hundreds of brands, products, and initiatives.

The expo, which is being jointly organized by the Kapol Boarding Students and Clubs, and Kapol Mahakumbh, will offer a platform to learn about the latest offerings in trade and real estate.

Besides the trade fair, the expo will host live entertainment shows, including musical evenings with performances by 'Dandiya Queen' Falguni Pathak, 'Dairo' evening by Sairam Dave, and 'Garba' night by Aishwarya Majmudar. The event also hoasts a special segment designed on the lines of 'Shark Tank India' with an objective to provide guidance to young entrepreneurs. The sessions will feature talks by 'angel investor' Sanjay Mehta, Jagdish Joshi of 'Business Key Pathshala', Nilesh Shah from Kotak Mahindra A.M.C., Santosh Nair, an 'Entrepreneur Coach', and Amrish Chheda, a 'Master Class Director'.

Furthermore, a job fair is organized to offer recruitment opportunity by chartered accounting firms, real estate companies, and some of India's top corporate business houses.

Admission to Kapol Youth Con 2023 is open to public for free, and the event will be inaugurated with the blessings of Vaishnavacharya Dhrumil Kumar Maharaj Saheb. The venue offers 25,000 sq. ft. food court and ample parking space for visitors.





The event is sponsored by Dimple Group, a leading real estate company from Mumbai, and several other sponsors, including Shelton Group, Sreeji Sharan, Nilyog, Ronak Group, Jangid Group, PCPL Developer, Veena Developer, Vora Skyline, JPV Developers, JP Developers and SRK Vrindavan. The Bhoomipujan for Kapol Youth Con 2023 was recently performed by North Mumbai Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, and was attended by office bearers of Kapol Boarding Students and Clubs, Kapol Mahakumbha and Event Planning Committee, including President Kirti Bhai Mehta (SRK) and Founder Raju Bhai Sanghvi.

Event Highlights

The three-day event will draw one lakh plus visitors to the 14-acre, air-conditioned venue by showcasing 140+ traders, a dedicated real estate pavilion and hundreds of brands, products, and initiatives.The expo will host live entertainment shows by 'Dandiya Queen' Falguni Pathak, 'Dairo' evening by Sairam Dave, and 'Garba' nigh by Aishwarya Majmudar A special segment designed on the lines of 'Shark Tank India' will be held with an objective to provide guidance to young entrepreneurs

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

