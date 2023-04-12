Mumbai Police and IMC Ladies Wing announces the winners for 'CyberSafe Mumbai' Poster Making Competition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Governor of Maharashtra - Ramesh Bais presented the prizes to the winners & runners up of the 'Cyber Safe Mumbai' Poster Competition for school students organised by the Mumbai Police and IMC Ladies Wing - Aamchi Mumbai Safe Mumbai Committee.

Dr Neelam Gorhe - Deputy Chairperson, Maharashtra Legislative Council and Vivek Phansalkar - Commissioner of Police graced the occasion and gave invaluable inputs on the next steps and way forward.

3 lakh children from all boards and mediums of instruction have participated and learned how to protect themselves in cyberspace. These students have become our Cyber Safety Ambassadors, sharing their newfound knowledge with their families, friends, and neighbours.

120 winners accompanied by their teachers and parents attended the grand ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

What started as a small initiative has grown into a citywide movement involving Mumbaikars who have joined the movement by sharing messages and videos on how one should protect oneself from Cyber-crimes.



Starting with Vivek Phansalakr, Shabana Azmi, Sonali Bendre, Lara Dutta, Meera Isaacs, Rotary District Governor Sandip Aggarwalla, Cyrus Broacha, Kunal Vijayakar, Shobhaa De and Ashwin Sanghi joined the movement. Their messages and videos on social media have encouraged more people to join the movement and become Cyber Safe.

The event had a festive atmosphere with the lawns of Raj Bhavan decorated with a colourful display of the children's creative artworks on the theme of cyber safety. Top 12 winners were felicitated with brand new Samsung Galaxy Tabs and also awarded medals that acknowledged them as Cyber Safety Ambassadors.

The event was graciously hosted by Co-Chairperson of Aamchi Mumbai Safe Mumbai Committee, Reena Rupani. President of IMC Anant Singhania's presence underscored the main Chamber's support and solidarity with the movement.

Under the presidentship of Roma Singhania and Vice President, Amrita Somaiya, this project has been helmed by the Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Committee under the leadership of Chairperson - Bharti Gandhi; Co-Chairpersons - Sheila Kripalani, Jyoti Doshi and Reena Rupani; Past Presidents - Neeta Patel, Minal Bajaj, Leena Vaidya, Arti Sanghi, Vanita Bhandari and Anuja Mittal; Members - CA. Pushpa Shah, Rina Deora, Sangeeta Pendurkar and Meera Isaacs.

Officers Mithila Akre and Zarine Sanjana with the office staff have worked hard and left no stone unturned to make the movement a resounding success.

Supporting the event were Responsible Netism, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Rotary District 3141 and Kitab Khana.

