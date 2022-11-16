Mumbai set to host the Uglobal Immigration Expo India 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): The team of Uglobal Immigration Magazine is bringing their long industry experience to host the Uglobal Immigration Expo at St Regis, Mumbai, India, on Nov. 19, 2022.

The one-day investment immigration expo happening at the luxurious St. Regis Hotel will gather dozens of migration agents, attorneys, investors and other distinguished global immigration investment professionals. The event will feature over 20 global and renowned speakers including

- Rob Gritz, President - Texas Growth Fund

- Aditya Mehta, Immigration Strategist

- Jeff DeCicco, Managing Director - 3G Fund

- Peter Calabrese, Managing Director - CanAm Investor Services

"The 2022 Uglobal Immigration Expo India offers high-quality education and networking opportunities to global investment professionals and HNIs in the booming market of Mumbai," said Aditya Mehta. "India is the third largest EB-5 market in the world. The number of Indian HNIs grew by 63% from 2010 to 2020. Investors in Mumbai are looking to immigrate for a variety of reasons. It could either be to secure their child's future or successful businesses and start-ups looking to expand their business overseas. I think all stakeholders including travel agents, wealth advisors, overseas education advisors looking to gain insights for their HNI clients will benefit from attending the expo."



The conference will feature interactive panels moderated by experienced industry key players, as well as in-depth educational workshops and networking opportunities.

Attendees can learn about the latest trends and regulations of the American EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program as well as other global investment immigration programs, including Canada, Greece, Malta, Portugal, Grenada, St. Kitts and various other nations.

Panel topics will include educational updates on EB-5 legislation and due diligence, European investment immigration options, global mobility and regional issues facing investors and service professionals in India.

To register for the Uglobal Immigration Expo India 2022, please visit: www.tinyurl.com/eb5event

Uglobal (www.tinyurl.com/eb5event) is a dynamic education, networking and marketing platform for anyone who takes part in cross-border transactions, citizenship by investment and residency by investment programs worldwide. We connect the industry by providing international conferences, informational magazines in multiple languages, and a large community of verified, experienced professionals.

As more countries launch immigration and foreign investment programs the need for education and capital matchmaking has grown exponentially. Professionals are seeking new and innovative ways to reach potential investors and grow their exposure while industry participants are pursuing answers to pressing questions from trusted sources.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

