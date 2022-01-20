Mumbaikars get the first dedicated Gastro Super Speciality Hospital- Globus Hospital in Malad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/Target Media): Good news for all Residents of the western suburban area in Mumbai! Now they can avail advanced treatment facility at their nearby location for all Adult & Paediatric Digestive & Liver Diseases related ailments. Globus, a 20 bedded dedicated Super-speciality hospital in Malad, is equipped with world-class diagnostic & therapeutic endoscopic procedures.

A brainchild of Dr Vedant Karvir, it was first dedicated day-care endoscopy centre in Malad that came into existence in 2014 & expanded to super Speciality hospital in 2019. Further, it gained status in 2017 when it got the High-Definition Olympus 170 Series Endoscopy System with NBI feature, which helps early detections of GI mucosal cancers. The super speciality hospital was first in the western suburb zone to start dedicated Paediatric Gastroenterology services under the care of Dr Bijal V. Karvir.

The speciality hospital has an expert team of Hepato-Gastroenterologists headed by Dr Vedant H. Karvir. He has done many advanced procedures that involve controlling G.I bleeding, Esophageal & Colonic dilatation, ERCP (Removal of stone in CBD) & PEG feeding tube Insertion.

According to the HOD of the Gastroenterology at Globus Hospital, Dr Vedant, who has performed more than 15,000 Gastroscopies and over 5,000 Colonoscopies, "GLOBUS hospital was established with a vision to serve you with utmost care and affection along with a team of highly experienced doctors and in-house medical & surgical group for all kinds of GI tracts ailments

The health centre offers all kinds of surgical gastroenterology services, including paediatric gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgeries by renowned doctors using the high-end modular Major OT with C-arm imaging facilities. A state-of-the-art Diagnostic testing facility provided at GLOBUS hospital includes Upper GI endoscopy / Gastroscopy/ OGD scopy (for <1 year old) ultra slim endoscopy, FIBROSCAN for Liver disease testing, Upper GI bleed, Colonoscopy, ERCP, etc. Other diagnostic facilities available at the hospital are Esophageal & Ano-Rectal Manometry Testing, Urea Breath Test for H - pylori Ultrasonography & Doppler, Ultrasound Guided Biopsy & Ascitic (Abdominal) fluid tapping.

The highly qualified and experienced Gastroenterologist further explains that All Digestive & Liver Diseases are related to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract - it starts from Oesophagus (food pipe), stomach, liver, pancreas, small intestine & colon. Whenever there is a problem in the GI tract such as blood in stool, abdominal pain, diarrhea, swallowing problems, nausea, vomiting, Chronic constipation, etc., your general physician should immediately recommend you to consult a Gastroenterologist who will further guide you for few tests such as colonoscopy, GI endoscopy, ultrasound etc. to detect digestive tract problems.



It is to be noted that Children especially new born and infants suffer from Digestive, liver, and nutritional problems that are often different from those seen in adults. So, one needs an expert pediatric gastroenterologist to treat them.

Again, under the supervision of Dr Bijal V. Karvir, the Pediatric & Neonatal gastroenterology & Liver Diseases section of the hospital successfully treats Celiac Disease, Chronic Constipation, Chronic Diarrhoea, Pediatric Diagnostic & Therapeutic Endoscopies including removal of Foreign Bodies (E.g., Coin) in G.I Tract, etc.

The specialised team focuses on problems unique to pediatric patients, including growth, maturation, physical and emotional development, and age-related social issues. They also treat bleeding, swallowing problems, or other problems encountered in the intestines. Special instruments, such as ultra slim endoscopes (5.4mm), are used to examine the inside of the digestive tract or obtain tissue samples (biopsies) of babies < 1 year old. Endoscopic procedures paediatric gastroenterologists perform include Oesophagogastroduodenoscopy (OGD scopy) and Colonoscopy.

The Hospital also caters dermatology & cosmetology services under senior Dermatologist & cosmetologist Dr. Hemraj Karvir.

The department offers chemical skin peeling, Radiofrequency ablation of skin tags & warts & laser treatment for permanent hair reduction.

The Globus Hospital also has a department for Urology for treating issues relating to kidney stones, prostate, cystoscopy as well as it offers services for gynaecological issues such as Hysterectomy (Open & Vaginal). Globus hospital also attends patients of Nephrology, Psychiatry & General Medicine Services.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

