Mumbai's first robotic-assisted partial knee replacement surgery with gold coated implant led by Dr Santosh Shetty marks milestone in orthopedic care

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/ATK): CritiCare Asia Hospital in Mumbai has recently achieved a major milestone in the field of orthopedic surgery by successfully completing the city's first-ever robotic half knee resurfacing or partial knee replacement surgery using fully automatic robotic arm technology. Led by Dr Santosh Shetty and Team Robodocs, the surgery utilized a specially coated gold partial knee implant, offering patients suffering from knee arthritis a more precise and personalized solution.

Partial knee replacement surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that involves replacing only the damaged part of the knee joint, leaving the healthy portions intact. Compared to traditional knee replacement surgery, it results in less pain, reduced recovery time, and improved joint function. However, recent advancements in orthopedic surgery, particularly robotic-assisted technology, have made partial knee replacement surgery even more effective.

With robotic-assisted technology, surgeons use a computerized system to create a 3D image of the patient's knee, which guides the placement of the implant with a high degree of accuracy. The technology also provides real-time feedback, ensuring that each implant is precisely placed and aligned to optimize joint function. Studies have shown that patients who undergo partial knee replacement surgery with robotic-assisted technology experience less pain, faster recovery times, and improved joint function compared to those who undergo traditional knee replacement surgery.



CritiCare Asia Hospital's successful completion of Mumbai's first-ever robotic-assisted partial knee replacement surgery is a groundbreaking achievement. The use of advanced robotic technology allows for unparalleled precision and accuracy in the implantation of joint prosthetics. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, Chairman and Founder of CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, said that the hospital is proud to be at the forefront of this cutting-edge technology, offering patients in Mumbai access to the latest and most advanced treatments available.

The benefits of partial knee replacement surgery include less pain, faster recovery, improved joint function, reduced risk of complications, personalized treatment, preservation of healthy tissue, shorter hospital stay, and improved quality of life. CritiCare Asia Hospital's commitment to providing personalized, effective, and efficient care to its patients is a testament to its dedication to advancing the field of orthopedic surgery.

With the success of this surgery and the advanced robotic systems at their disposal, CritiCare Asia Hospital is poised to continue leading the way in the field of robotic joint replacement, setting new standards of excellence and innovation for years to come. The hospital's commitment to innovation and excellence sets a high standard for the industry and offers hope for patients suffering from knee arthritis.

In conclusion, the successful completion of Mumbai's first-ever robotic-assisted partial knee replacement surgery using advanced technology and the expertise of Dr Santosh Shetty and Team Robodocs has paved the way for more precise, personalized, and efficient orthopedic care in Mumbai. CritiCare Asia Hospital's commitment to innovation and excellence sets a high standard for the industry and offers hope for patients suffering from knee arthritis.

