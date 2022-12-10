Mumbai's Largest B2B MTMM Fabric Fair-2 to be held at Hotel JW Marriot Lawn on 9th & 10th January 2023 organized by Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/PNN): With a legacy of 143 years, Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan (MTMM) has organized MTMM FABRIC FAIR 2 ON 9TH &10TH January 2023 with more than 200 stalls in AC German Hanger (Dome) at Hotel JW Marriot Lawn, Sahar Airport (T2), Andheri (E), Mumbai. This will be the 4th biggest B2B Fabric Fair ever to be organized in Mumbai.

After the tremendous success of the earlier MTMM FABRIC FAIR organized by Mahajan during 29th & 30th June 2022 at Hotel Sahara Star, near Mumbai Airport, Mahajan has plans to organize such B2B fair every year.

Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan mainly consists of traders of Mulji Jetha Cloth Market (MJ Market) and outside traders. 153 years old MJ Market is considered as Asia's oldest cloth market and Mumbai Textile Merchant's Mahajan is 143 years old.

The B2B Fabric Fair will remain open free of cost to traders, garment manufacturers, retailers, fashion designers, buying agent houses, importers - exporters, brokers, tailors, boutiques, fashion forecaster and fashion institutes. Entry will be permitted with registration only. (www.mtmm.co.in) General public will not be permitted to this B2B fair. A large number of traders from outstation are expected to visit the fair. A footfall of around 10,000 to 12,000 trade visitors is expected during the two days of the fair.



Dhiraj Kothari is Chairman - Emirates and Kanubhai P. Narsana is President of Mumbai Textile Merchants' Mahajan. Kanti Jain is Vice President, Sunil Majithia & Bharat Malkan are Hon. Secretaries whereas Bhavesh Goradia is the Treasurer.

Fair Committee Conveners are Anand Sarda, Nirav Mehta and Manish Chanderia.

As the fair will be held in January, it will have wide display of summer collection, wedding collection, fabric for Ramzan as well as school uniform. The fabrics on display shall include a wide range of fabrics for formals, casuals, ethnic, kids wear, shirting, suiting, kurta-kurti fabric, dress materials as well as wide range of dhoti & sari and cotton fabrics, blended fabrics, handloom, pure linen, pure silk, art silk, ladies and gents interlining, Banarasi fabric, modal, bamboo & tencel, embroidered fabric, hand dyed & dye able fabric, digital-block-screen print, fabric for ladies western wear, bottom wear, unstitched dress material, fancy jacquard, fancy dupatta as well as wide range of imported fabric and combo pack.

Email: mtmmtradefair@gmail.com, Website: www.mtmm.co.in

