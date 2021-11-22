MUN Society of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies organise The National Leadership Conclave

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/SRV): The National Leadership Conclave (NLC) 2021, organized by the MUN Society of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune has been concluded successfully. The first edition of the conclave brought together a distinguished panel of 5 speakers from various fields with a plethora of achievements, to share their perspectives on the theme "India's Role in the Changing World Order".

The conclave provided a unique opportunity to the 'Transformational Managers' of SIMS to interact with the leaders from across the fields - Military, Law, Public Policy, Diplomacy, Business, and Politics. The objective of the conclave was to give a flavour of leadership to the students of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies who are already on their path to becoming the leaders of tomorrow. The speakers highlighted their experiences and thought-provoking views, sharing practical aspects from Indian and global perspectives.

The panel for the conclave included former Chief Justice of India K.G Balakrishnan, former 15 Corps Commander & Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen. Satish Dua(Retd.) PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM; former Indian Ambassador to China and Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ambassador Gautam Bambawale; former permanent representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador Prakash Shah and Managing Director of PC Snehal Group Chiranjiv Patel.

The Opening Ceremony of the conclave started off with the address from Director SIMS, Brig (Dr.) Rajiv Divekar, where he stated that "Gone are the days when India was just a developing nation. Now, it has a strategic importance to hold and to gain a resilient position regionally, for the same", as he welcomed the first guest speaker for the Conclave, Lt. General Satish Dua (Retd.) PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM.

Author of the book 'India's Bravehearts: Untold Stories from the Indian Army', Lt Gen Satish Dua (Retd.) emphasised that the students are the leaders of tomorrow. He addressed the audience through anecdotes from his long and successful career in the Indian Army and made them understand how these can fit their gloves. He advised the budding leaders of tomorrow to "Dream big, harness the power of positive thinking and turn failures into opportunities".

The second speaker for the day was Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, the 37th Chief Justice of India and former Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission. He started off his address by focusing on how important the Indian Judiciary is and the magnitude of power it holds. He mentioned that "The Indian judicial system must lack any sense of prejudice and bias in order to truly showcase itself". In addition to this, he stated as to how important it is now, for India as a country to witness a sharp increase in the number of courts it has since they uphold customary and personal laws.



The third speaker for the line-up was Ambassador Prakash Shah, an Indian diplomat, who had been Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and has also served as Joint Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India - Morarji Desai, Charan Singh and Indira Gandhi. During his address, he spoke on various topics like terrorism, climate control, the strategic importance of Maldives with regards to India, and the Taliban's reign in Afghanistan. These topics pointed out to their effect on India becoming a global prowess and as to how they either contribute or hinder the same.

The fourth speaker, Ambassador Gautam Bambawale, emphasised on the geo-political order as one of the main characteristics for India to pave its way towards regaining control over the global arena. He addressed the transformational leaders with an aim to acquaint them with the great power competition between USA and China and its implications for India. He explained in great detail as to how India has shown that it does not recognise China as the hegemon in order to protect its territorial integrity and national sovereignty. He also suggested measures like having better geopolitical relations with the neighbours, safeguarding the boundary, domestic strengthening, and focusing on maximising India's strength as a country. He wrapped up his part of the address, with an anecdotal reference to the concept of "Dharma and Adharma".

The last speaker for the event was Chiranjiv Patel, a dynamic entrepreneur, who is the managing director and vice-chairman of P C Snehal Group. He instilled an emotion of good karma and of giving back to society, by sharing with the audience his own life experience. He stated that the youth of today has several roles to play, not just as leaders but true innovators, true builders of the country, to make sure the country is set on the right path. He also called the young audience the "learners of today, leaders for tomorrow". He gave a wonderful ending to the session by mentioning the power of 5 things including the power of opportunities, equality, digitisation, charity and media.

The National Leadership Conclave 2021, was very well received by the audience. The faculty in charge of SIMS MUN Society, Prof. Smita Mehendale, thanked all the speakers for gracing the event with their presence and sharing their words of wisdom.

Set up in 1993, SIMS is a premier Management Institute ranked amongst the top B Schools in India. SIMS believes & strives to create leaders who "Make a Difference". SIMS aims to promote international understanding through quality education, to inculcate the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and promote ethical and value-based learning, nurture the creativity and encourage entrepreneurship.

For details visit: https://www.sims.edu

