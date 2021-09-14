Music Director Amol Dangi gives compelling music to his upcoming music composition

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/ATK): With different genres of music taking up in the industry, famous Music Director, Amol Dangi is yet again ready to set the music industry by storm as he is coming up with a music composition that will likely hit the digital platforms soon.

The song is expected to garner immense appreciation from audiences across the globe. Sung by renowned singer stebin ben, the lyrics of the mesmerizing song has been beautifully penned down by acclaimed lyricist Kunaal Vermaa.

The music explores topics of relationships, heartbreak and self-reflection. It further expresses the grief and pain of the singer for being left alone and highlights truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Amol Dangi is truly a versatile music composer & an expert keyboard player who has already created a trend in Bollywood music, Rajasthani Folk music, and Indian classical music as well as in Sufi Music.

He additionally told his fans that the album would drop in the next few months. For the past year, Amol has been working to direct the music and make it reach millions of hearts.

Talking about his Bollywood debut, Amol has worked with many renowned artists in the Music Industry like Stebin Ben, Richa Sharma, Kunaal Vermaa, and many more to name a few.



Many of his released songs are trendsetters in the industry like Chaar Naina' by Kunaal Vermaa Altamash Faridi, Neeti Mohan, 'Kiven Mukhre' & 'Halka Halka Suroor' by Stebin Ben, and many others.

Speaking about the song, Muisc Director Amol Dangi says, "This is one of my favourite projects and the whole team has put in a lot of effort to make this video a big success. In times that are more uncertain than ever, we would like our music to be a welcome break for the listeners out there. We hope to make yet another splash in the independent music scene with this song. Hoping for the best, we wish that the audience likes the music and let us garner immense love from them".

The track is a reflection of some of the singer's innermost thoughts. This album has something from every person to listen to and relate with. Although this isn't Amol's first music composition, it's something to be discussed in the future, and the numbers speak for themselves.

With the team's extensive efforts, the song will be out soon on the digital platform, and the audience is expected to respond positively.

