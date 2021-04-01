Musician Saahil Bhargava collaborates with Slam Out Loud to make arts education accessible for kids from disadvantaged communities

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/Digpu): LA-based composer, singer-songwriter Saahil Bhargava was fortunate enough to learn music from a very early age and he's now working with adolescent children to start their musical journeys.

On the back of his latest release, 'Mama' is a story about a young woman's life in a difficult environment. Saahil collaborated with Slam out Loud, an organisation that uses the power of arts to build creative confidence amongst children from disadvantaged communities.

A two-hour music workshop conducted by Saahil saw 10 children learning the introductions to rhythms, basic melodies and a lifetime of memories. Saahil also invited musician friend Raghav Meattle to give some of his inputs and encourage the kids.



Talking about the workshop, Saahil Bhargava said "I've always wanted to work with children and music is a great way to instil discipline, confidence and creativity. I had a blast working with the kids and the idea is to build something long-term with the team at Slam Out Loud. The formative years of a child are crucial, and if we can do something impactful with them, it could inspire them to make incredible art of their own."

Jigyasa Labroo, Founder of Slam Out Loud, also attended and enthusiastically participated in the workshop. "A lot of children we work with shying away from the idea of engaging with music, even more so as they grow older because someone in their life has told them they don't have a "good voice". Saahil and Raghav were able to create a liberating space for our children, where the idea of expressing through our voice, through music, took precedence over what the right kind of music looks like. That's the beginning of joy, of finding meaning, and from here things can grow."

