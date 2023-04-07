Muthoot Finance Gold Loan now available online on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Markets has partnered with Muthoot Finance Limited, one of the leading gold financing companies, to provide gold loans at interest rates starting at 0.83 per cent per month. The loan amount starts from just Rs. 1500 with no limit on the maximum loan amount.

As a lending partner of Bajaj Markets since 2021, Muthoot Finance has been offering personal loans. Now with the addition of gold loans, borrowers have more options to explore and fulfil their financial needs.

As a secured product, this loan requires the gold to be pledged as a collateral and valued. However, Muthoot Finance offers the doorstep valuation of the gold. This adds to the convenience and assures the safety of gold items.

In addition to competitive interest rates, a Gold Loan from Muthoot Finance comes with the following benefits:

- Flexible repayment tenure

- No restriction on end use

- Easy-to-meet eligibility criteria

- Minimal documentation

- Easy part and full prepayment facility



- No hidden charges

Here's a quick summary of the Muthoot Finance Gold Loan available on Bajaj Markets:



One can easily check the eligibility online and get started on the Bajaj Markets app or website. The loan amount can be used to finance education, manage wedding expenses, home renovation, medical emergencies, and more.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

