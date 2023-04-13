Muthoot Microfin Limited receives Great Place to Work recognition for the fourth time and Best Workplace in BFSI for the second time

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Muthoot Microfin Limited, a leading microfinance institution, has been certified a Great Place to Work for the fourth time and has been recognized among the Best Workplace in BFSI (Top 50) for the second time by the Great Place To Work Institute. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of pride, trust, and teamwork among its employees and robustness of the company's people practices.

As an organization that values its employees as its greatest asset, Muthoot Microfin is dedicated to creating a healthy and inclusive workplace where employees can thrive. The Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification, is awarded to organizations with exceptional employee experiences with top-grade people practices and is a reflection of the company's efforts to provide a positive and supportive work environment.

Muthoot Microfin was also recognised as Best Workplace for Health and Wellness in March 2023, for ensuring a healthy work culture at the organisation and prioritising physical and mental well-being of its employees, which played a crucial role during and post the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a special recognition for Commitment to Being a Great Place to Work was awarded in FY 2021-22.

Thomas Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Microfin said, "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Great Place To Work Institute, as it is based on direct feedback from our employees. We believe that a healthy work-life balance and a positive workplace culture are key to our employees' well-being, and we are committed to continuously striving towards that."

Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin said, "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work and Best Workplace in BFSI for the second time is a reflection of our commitment to creating a positive employee experience. As a social business, we aim to foster an environment where our employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to excel in their roles."



Subhransu Pattnayak, Head - HR, Muthoot Microfin said, "The recognition among the Best Workplace in BFSI and India's Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness is a testament to our efforts to provide a holistic and inclusive work environment. The Great Place to Work assessment has been a valuable tool for us to analyse our people practices and continuously improve our workplace culture."

Muthoot Microfin's consistent recognition as a Great Place to Work and Best Workplace in BFSI reaffirms its commitment to creating a workplace where employees are valued, empowered, and motivated to achieve their best.

Great Place to Work® Institute with presence in 60 countries is considered a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces.

Muthoot Microfin Limited (MML), the microfinance arm of Muthoot Pappachan Group is one of the leading and fast-growing microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFI) in India. The company is focused on providing micro-loans to women entrepreneurs with a focus on rural regions of India.

For further details, please visit muthootmicrofin.com.

