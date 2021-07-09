MX Player, MG Motor and Gujarat tourism come together to bring viewers Hidden Taste of Gujarat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/Mediawire): Offering brands innovative content solutions to engage with its large and diverse audiences, MX Player is producing MX Specials that not only appeal to viewers but also meet the business needs of advertisers.

MG presents Hidden Taste of Gujarat in association with Gujarat Tourism is the next engaging MX Special from this leading entertainment super app that sees Chef Smit Sagar's immersive journey around Gujarat, discovering the most authentic recipes and exploring different facets of the state. The five part mini-series is now streaming on the platform for free, and will introduce viewers to the Gujarati culture in its truest form. Each episode uncovers recipes and the hidden stories behind them that haven't been explored in the culinary world.

Speaking about this association, Pankaj Malani - Head of Brand Partnerships at MX Player said, "We wanted to take viewers on a delectable culinary journey that brings the rich culture of Gujarat alive, as well as features the ease of travelling its landscape in a MG vehicle. Each episode sees Chef Smit Sagar's expeditions as he traces a recipe back to its roots and then highlights the stories of the natives of that region. We, at MX Player, constantly strive to make content that is impactful and entertaining and we're glad to have partnered with MG Motor and Gujarat Tourism for this MX Special."

Jenu Devan (IAS) Commissioner of Tourism and Managing Director from Gujarat Tourism said, "The best way to explore a state's culture is by exploring its cuisine, which is heavily influenced by the geography, history, and traditions of the region. With this MX Special, we hope citizens from across the country are intrigued by all that Gujarat has to offer."



Talking about the partnership, Udit Malhotra, Head Marketing, MG Motor India, said, "At MG, our endeavour is to consistently create exciting and meaningful content experiences for our audience. The collaboration with MX Player and Gujarat Tourism for the "The Hidden Taste of Gujarat" is an ode to our home state where we have our manufacturing facility in Halol. Chef Smith Sagar, with his penchant for discovering exciting cuisines across the state, found the perfect partner in his MG that helped him navigate through the rich cultural landscapes with a lot more ease and comfort."

The show brings together culture, tradition, festivities, landscape and the lovely cuisine of Gujarat. The 5 cities that are explored through one episode each include Rajkot, Mangrole, Surat, Dwarka, and Ahmedabad with Chef Smit Sagar traversing through these different localities, meeting local chefs who tell him how to prepare the recipe as well as the history of the dish and how it came to be.

All 5 parts of this MX Special are now live on MX Player, discover the beauty of Gujarat and mouth-watering experiences with Chef Smit Sagar NOW: https://bit.ly/HiddenTasteOfGujarat

Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/HiddenTasteOfGujaratTrailer

