MX Player releases the trailer of Girgit: A wild take on when you're too far gone in love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/Mediawire): Falling hard in love, losing one's head over love, to love with all your heart and soul...Love truly inspires many a saying that we've grown up listening to. But what happens when you're too far gone in love? Have you ever thought of a love that becomes an overtly dark obsession and crosses all levels of insanity? The upcoming thriller, Girgit from the MX Player and ALTBalaji stable brings to the fore some of the darkest desires people can possess as they hit the depths of depravity to get what they want.

MX Player users can watch the first episode for free and to further enjoy the show, they can update their app and subscribe to MX Gold (the platform's subscription VOD service) for less than Rs1/day to stream all episodes of this intriguing web series starting 27 October. Girgit will also be available for all MX Player viewers to stream for free, one month later starting 26th November.

Caught in a storm of love and betrayal, Girgit is a 7-part series that unravels secrets and unknown traits of each character who have a sharp resemblance to those of a chameleon. The narrative explores the limits of human indecency via characters who love to deceive, charm and kill when they need to achieve what they desire. Girgit revolves around the murder investigation of a very dysfunctional relationship that only gets more and more complicated as the case progresses.

Watch the trailer here: https://bit.ly/Girgit_Trailer

Nakul Roshan Sahdev, who will be seen playing the lead character of Ranbir Khaitan in the show, says, "It is one of the most peculiar roles that I have done so far. Playing the lead in Girgit has made me deep-dive into and explore some of the darkest emotions that we all unknowingly possess and bring them out on screen. It is a very unusual take on something as beautiful as love that might surprise the audience, but at the same time, it's very engaging with some unexpected twists that will keep them hooked to the screens."



Taniya Kalrra, who plays the role of Shamoli in the series, shares, "My character is a control freak and a narcissist. This was a new terrain for me to explore as an actor. I enjoyed essaying this character, which is very different from what I have done earlier. Audiences are used to seeing the conventional side of love on screen but Girgit showcases a completely different shade of love, which I am sure will be entertaining for the viewers to see."

Filled with enigmatic twists and turns, Girgit brings together two contrasting worlds and their characters in a thrilling game of hide and seek. Each character, in turn, has their own distinct "Girgit" moment - a moment which highlights that there is an inherent dark side to them and that everyone is flawed and bound to change colours in the course of survival. Their needs and wants are human, but their ways to get them are unexpected.

The series also stars Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic, Shahwar Ali and Ashish Tyagi amongst others and is directed by Santosh Shetty.

Upgrade the MX Player app and subscribe to MX Gold (the platform's subscription VOD service) to binge this series for less than Rs.1/- day, as well as on ALTBalaji starting 27th October.

Download the App Now

Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

