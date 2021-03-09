MX Player takes the responsibility of vaccinating its employees and their families

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/Mediawire): As India prepares to enter the third phase of the COVID19 vaccination drive, MX Player - the leading entertainment super app in the country has announced the MX Covid19 Vaccine Program and has taken the responsibility of inoculating its employees and up to 4 dependents of their family.

The program will be implemented in line with government regulations, following the same protocols as being advised by the government from time to time. With registrations set to be announced soon, this employee-first initiative safeguards the well-being of not only the employees but also their loved ones.

Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player said, "We have always been a people-first organisation and as we continue to navigate through the pandemic and its implications - the priority for us remains to be the safety and well-being of our people.

As a young and responsible organisation, we have abided by all government guidelines and continue to consider advice from experts on how to best deal with this situation. This initiative is a means to provide our employees with as much support as possible, putting their health first, as well as aiding the government's efforts to combat and contain the pandemic."

Employees have proved to be the core of every organization's business strategy and MX Player is driven by a positive workplace culture that focuses on the overall well-being of its employees. Through this drive, the brand is further strengthening its commitment towards its employees.



Download the App Now

Web:https://www.mxplayer.in/

Stay connected with us on:

www.facebook.com/mxplayer

www.twitter.com/mxplayer

www.instagram.com/mxplayer

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

