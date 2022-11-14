My Talking Tree: A robotic talking tree that keeps kids hooked to Learning eyes expansion to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft Systems with its revolutionary product My Talking Tree, an Ai-powered interactive robot teacher that aids children in building confidence and learning new things, is planning to extend the availability of its products to more geographies in Tier 1 and 2 regions.

In today's world of technology, the major amount of information one consumes on a day-to-day basis is overflowing, and the attention span has reduced tremendously. Kids are no different. A short attention span is a rising concern for parents and teachers alike. It impacts their learning, especially during the early years.

How to combat short attention span in children?

The short answer is to give them something interesting. Something that truly grabs their attention feeds their curiosity and keeps them entertained. All these while teaching them valuable things for kids' holistic development. The best way to teach is to include fun in the process of learning for kids. And My Talking Tree does exactly that.

What is My Talking Tree?

It is an interactive robotic teacher integrated with AI. It is intended to boost a child's self-esteem by encouraging creative learning while they play to make them wiser and more educated in the ongoing digital era. My Talking Tree is named Mr. Dudu keeping in mind the age it is made for. It has the appearance of a tree. It promotes children's cognitive and intellectual development through verbal, aural, physical, and visual engagement. It has a substantial knowledge base of data on topics appropriate for children. These pieces of information are utilized in various forms including games, lessons, and tests. Another interesting feature of Mr. Dudu, aka My Talking Tree, is that it's made to help teachers administer tests and quizzes and allows them to update content based on their students' needs.



How does My Talking Tree help kids in learning?

We are used to seeing plants indoors, but what if you see a 7 feet tall tree in the classroom? Wouldn't it grab your attention? Mr. DUDU is designed with animatronic movements of eyes, eyebrows, and hands that will create amusement in your child and they will not be able to take their eyes off it.

Moving on from appearance to voice, Mr. Dudu has a very friendly human-like voice modulated to match a huge range of emotions, be it appreciation, surprise, or happiness. It gives Mr. Dudu familiarity with children.

While looks and voice alone are enough to grab your kids' attention and keep them hooked, My Talking Tree's main purpose is to make learning easy and fun. It majorly focuses on Interactive and conceptual learning. It is the best approach to information overload and makes the learning process more active with interactive & conceptual learning. It makes students active participants in understanding and learning processes instead of just memorizing the information.

My Talking Tree manufactured by Federal Soft Systems has a plethora of interactive activities, lessons, games, and quizzes from various subjects for interactive and conceptual learning. All of these are designed by considering the visual and aural aspects. The set of games, lessons, and quizzes Mr. DUDU presents are sure to keep learning easy, interesting, and entertaining. Also, there are flashcards to revise all the concepts learned, this ensures nothing is missed out.

My Talking Tree is the exact answer to the challenges faced by children in learning and provides a balanced, well-rounded, and attention-grabbing approach. It is a helping hand for teachers to bring kids' attention towards learning in the classroom and stimulates holistic development in them.

