MyBumbo - The new artsy streetwear brand that has taken Mumbai by storm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): MyBumbo is an entrepreneurial venture that has emerged from the mind of a young, talented individual, Khush Naheta. A homegrown athleisure and streetwear brand that aims to bring a fresh perspective to the market. At the tender age of 17, the founder has already made a name for himself in the world of art and fashion, thanks to his exceptional doodle art creations.

The inception of MyBumbo can be traced back to the tumultuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Khush, like many others, found himself with endless hours of boredom. Rather than succumbing to the monotony, he decided to channel his energy into something productive and creative. The result was an overwhelming passion for doodle art, which the founder has honed and perfected over the course of two years and two lockdowns. MyBumbo's artistic journey began with small-scale projects, where the founder created personalized doodle designs on everyday items such as diary covers, notebooks, art books, mugs, coasters, mouse pads, mobile covers, playing cards, t-shirts, and shoes. He used almost anything he fancied as his canvas of expression, and his work quickly caught the attention of art lovers everywhere. His vision for the brand is to become a homegrown Indian athleisure and streetwear brand, competing with international brands such as Essentials and Off-White.

The story behind the name is equally endearing, MyBumbo founder says ever since he was a child, his older sister playfully called him Bumbo instead of Dumbo, and that stuck close to his heart as it was playful yet emotional. With the launch of MyBumbo, Naheta is now taking his art to the next level by translating his colorful doodles onto premium quality, oversized t-shirts, and hoodies for teenagers and young adults. Each piece tells a story and is a true reflection of the founder's hard work and creative spirit. MyBumbo is a range of comfortable and premium quality unisex artsy athleisure and streetwear clothing catering primarily to a target audience of teens and young adults but can still be worn by anyone of any age who loves quirky art and has a youthful spirit. The brand's unique selling point is its use of doodle art, which sets it apart from other streetwear brands and makes it truly one-of-a-kind.



His first collection - Dreamscape is a true reflection of Naheta's personality. Often daydreaming is considered an unfavorable phenomenon, but MyBumbo has a far-reaching approach to this. The brand believes in the power of being idle; all the artworks from the launch collection are a result of the founder's love for daydreaming. Creative ideas come to those who brainstorm; daydreaming is a form of it. There is no subject; there is no judgment; there is no rhythm; it does not have to make sense. It is vague but beautiful. It brings out a different meaning for everyone who approaches it. It is a mental space where the artist wants you to imagine new possibilities without the constraints of reality.

Creating ripples in the world of fashion, MyBumbo's first collection has been sported by several game changers including most recently, the stars of the international band Imagine Dragons on their maiden visit to India.

In conclusion, brand to watch out for is - MyBumbo. It exudes creativity, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit. Naheta's journey is truly inspiring and serves as a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to achieving one's dreams. MyBumbo's comfortable, unique athleisure clothing tells the story of a young artist's journey and will appeal to anyone who loves art and wants to make a statement with their wardrobe.

