MyLoc is here to connect your postal address to a digital address

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI/PNN): Today, accessibility is a necessity. It is essential for people to reach you timely, whether for groceries or medicines.

A digital address can ease the way you share your location, no matter where you are. While making delivery of essentials and services was the primary driver to create MyLoc (www.myloc.in), it also gives the pride of creating an identity for your home, office, or any other location.

Currently, to share an address, we have to use a map, navigate to our location, and then share it. With a digital location Pin, sharing location becomes simple, whether via a message or a call. Since MyLoc offers a custom 'Location Pin', every individual can have their personalized ID for any location.

MyLoc lets you add a text note, a landmark, and even tag an image of your home, making it easier to reach you, saving crucial time. The location Pin can be shared with anyone, even without the internet and it will direct them to you.



"In a world where we constantly require services to reach us, having a digital identity for our homes and offices, that can be shared easily, is a must. It reduces the hassle of sharing directions and saves time. Sometimes even seconds are critical," says Pooja Patnaik, Marketing Evangelist, MyLoc.

There are numerous benefits of a location Pin. It is easier to remember and share than any other map-sharing options (e.g.myloc.in/houseofraj). It makes it easier for services (deliveries, essentials, emergencies) to find your location. It can be easily modified/deleted/recreated anytime. A one-time simple sign-up is all that is needed. You can now have a MyLoc location Pin of your own.

"MyLoc is designed to be extremely simple to create and use, for people of any age, be it on a PC or mobiles. Try it once to see how simple it is, no apps to download, no dependence on any device, just a simple visit to MyLoc.in, and in less than 2 minutes, you can create your personalized MyLoc location pin, for free," says Muniyappa, Technical Architect, MyLoc.

nFaktor (www.nfaktor.com) is MyLoc's parent company. MyLoc (www.myloc.in) was the brainchild of Neel Sinha, the founder & CEO, who realized sharing accurate digital addresses for physical locations is critical and sought to address the problem with a cloud-based product, that was simple, requiring no downloads, and easily shareable.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

