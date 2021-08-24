Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence Platform Move78(c)

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading Finance & Accounting (F&A) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AI & ML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine, & email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.

The amalgamation of Move78(c)[?] platform and its team with Mynd's technology division will stay ahead of the curve and bring a host of new-age digital transformation opportunities and SSC solutions to Mynd's existing & prospective clientele under one roof. It shall reinforce the commitment and promise of delivering high-quality, value-added F&A and HR solutions that Mynd is always known for.

"We are committed towards creating further growth opportunities for our team, partners, and associates. This step in the field of technology shall open up new paths by enabling us to expand our footprint in domestic as well as international markets," said Vivek Misra, CEO, Mynd Integrated Solutions.



"As work from home becomes the norm, Mynd ensures that information on documents can be processed anywhere, anytime through AI-based document processing, allowing Mynd to bring efficient solutions into our clients' world. This also revitalizes the shared services offering by including RPA technology as an integral part of the digital transformation", said Saurav Wadhwa, COO, Mynd Integrated Solutions.

"Mynd has been a leader in F&A and HRO business. Together, the two teams shall be accelerating their technology-led growth by offering AI & ML embedded plug & play BpaaS & SaaS solutions across industries.", says Nand Kishore Anand (NK), who is joining Mynd Integrated Solutions as their Chief Digital Officer

"The Move78 platform was the right product at the right time, using Artificial Intelligence to meet the customer care and document processing requirements of our clients. We are sure that with Mynd's support, the product will reach greater heights and wish the team the very best," says Rekha Gupta Menon, Director, Monocle Consulting.

