Myntra announces the arrival of one of India's Biggest Festive Fashion 'Dhamaka' - The Big Fashion Festival

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Myntra announces the arrival of one of India's biggest fashion 'dhamaka', with the 'Big Fashion Festival' (BFF), marking the commencement of the shopping season for the much-awaited festivities. It will be an opportunity for over 6,000 brands from across the globe to offer shoppers a whopping 1.5 million styles, a 50 per cent increase from the previous festive edition, including some of the most in-trend collections across fashion, beauty, home offerings among others.

Biggest-Ever Festive Fashion 'Dhamaka' for Customers

Myntra's marquee festive event will see international and domestic brands giving unprecedented value offers ranging between 50-90 per cent and have customer engagement constructs including curtain raiser and deal o'clock. Customers using Axis Bank debit and credit cards to make payments on their purchases will get 10 per cent additional savings. 'Myntra Insiders', members of Myntra's popular loyalty program can access the festive offers during Early Access period before everyone else and enjoy a host of benefits such as; free shipping on all orders, Myntra gift cards, vouchers from top brands, OTT subscriptions available for lesser SuperCoins as compared to regular days.

For all the Festive Fashion needs

The event will witness an array of launches across categories to offer a superlative shopping experience and strengthen Myntra's position as the starting point of everything fashion, during the festive season. This edition of Big Fashion Festival will witness popular brands like Biba, Levis, H&M, Roadster, Nike, Nautica, Mango, Fossil, Maybelline, Adidas, Anouk, House of Pataudi and Boat showcase their latest offering and festive collections to customers from across the country.



Some of the other unique propositions include -

- 100+ new launches to woo shoppers with their fresh and trendy collections

- For the first time, the recently launched heritage saree brand Nalli will be available for Saree lovers on any e-commerce platform. Some of the other popular ethnic wear brands that will launch their new collections during BFF include Manyavar and Aurelia

- The launch of the teens' collection from brands like Wrogn and Dressberry, Ruff & Tuff and Nautica will cater to the trendy fashion needs of teenagers among many others.

The previous edition of Myntra's Big Fashion Festival recorded an unparalleled reception from shoppers across the country, with over 5.5 million unique shoppers thronging the platform for the festive event. This edition of Myntra's BFF will see the biggest of international and domestic brands connecting with millions of consumers to meet their festive fashion needs. Myntra covers 19,000 pin codes across the country with 21,000 Kirana partners fulfilling over 80 per cent of last mile deliveries.

Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion brands and in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. Myntra platform offers a wide range of over 5,000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, MANGO, Forever 21, Urbanic, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil and many more. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

This Story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

