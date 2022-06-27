MyRaasta app to offer 30-seconds complete vehicle inspection, powered by AI

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim to reduce manual intervention and enhance vehicle inspections, MyRaasta, a car and bike service aggregator, has introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based vehicle inspection technology onto its platform. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the MyRaasta app now uses computer vision to help customers inspect the vehicle, thereby eliminating human processes and achieving operational excellence in vehicle management. This move is aimed at providing ease to users and hyperscaling the network of MyRaasta users across India.

The process begins with the customers using pictures and videos of the vehicles from a standard smartphone or tablet. The AI engine diagnoses the vehicle by using computer vision as per the customer's content. Since there is no manual intervention in the process, the chances of bias are automatically eliminated, thus providing a detailed and explicit report for all panels in 30 seconds.

Commenting on the same, Karn Nagpal, Founder, MyRaasta, a brand of Rosmerta Digital Service Pvt Ltd, says, "MyRaasta is bringing much-required digitisation to the vehicle service experience nationwide. We are excited to be moving closer towards our goal of providing vehicle owners with world-class technology-enabled services with each integration. We are confident that a real-time vehicle inspection will be extremely beneficial to customers and provide them with the tools to take better care of their vehicles in their fast-paced lives."



This inspection service provides customers with detailed information about the health of the vehicle - any possible flaws, such as any damage, as well as its precise location and severity in real-time. It also provides accurate service cost breakdowns for repair and replacement decisions at a nationwide network of MyRaasta garages.

Established in 2021, MyRaasta (a brand of Rosmerta Digital Service Pvt Ltd) is India's most disruptive vehicle service aggregator. A trusted and reliable service network of technology-enabled standardized garages and at-home services with real-time assistance through a one-touch mobile app. Dedicated service provider and customer support services are available 24X7 to assist any kind of vehicle with the least estimated time of arrival.

MyRaasta is ambitious to change the face of the industry in the coming years by reducing the cost of vehicle service by up to 40 per cent as compared to the OEM workshops.

MyRaasta is a one-stop service and repair platform for two-wheelers and cars and covers the whole 360-degree spectrum of vehicle care. MyRaasta offers high-quality, tech-driven vehicle servicing and repair through our standardized garages and doorstep services, DSS Mobile Vans. Customers today can fulfil all their demands for accessories, tyres and battery replacements, extended warranties, roadside assistance, etc. at their fingertips using the MyRaasta app. The focus remains on providing a holistic customer experience for all aftermarket vehicle needs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

