MyValueVision.com to expand its presence in India & overseas; Tie-up with Value Eye Hospitals and aims to raise US$ 10 million

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): MyValueVision.com, one of India's leading budget eyewear brands and budget optical retail chains is expecting to enhance its presence in India and international markets with the opening of more than 100 stores in the coming years.

Apart from non-metro Indian cities, the company is looking to foray into Gulf markets like UAE to meet its expansion targets.

MyValueVision.com presently has operations in Indian cities, including Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar. The company has also recently introduced its unique 'EyeWear on Wheels' service that allows consumers to choose the 'right' eyewear and eye treatment in the comfort of their homes.

We believe augmented reality product visualization is the future of fashion based e-commerce. To enhance our customer experience, 'My Valuevision.com' tied up with a leading European based technology organisation Virtooal, for virtual mirror technology. This technology allows our customers to try our latest and trendy designs of spectacle frames virtually and in real-time. This easy to use technology results in enhanced product experience and customer satisfaction states Mr.Prasanna Kumar - COO - Myvaluevision.com

Myvaluevision.com had also recently tie-up with the Value Eye Hospitals to have attached outlets in their hospitals. Value Eye Hospitals have a vision of coming up with 50 Eye hospitals PAN India in the coming months.

"The pandemic has changed many business models, and we strongly believe that the customers should be given an opportunity to seek and try eyewear products and eyecare facilities in their homes. That's the reason we work on a hybrid model (online and offline stores)," shared Mr.Prasanna Kumar - COO - Myvaluevision.com.



MyValueVision.com have a presence of 60 plus offline stores that are positioned in strategic locations and provide easy access to affordable eyeglasses to the masses through its expansion across the country. The range of services it offers includes eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and solutions. The company specializes in power sunglasses and progressive lenses along with regular eye care.

MyValuevision.com has also partnered with the leading brands like IDEE, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban, David Jones, Marvel, Teddy, Police, Carrera etc., apart from leading branded lenses like VisionRX, Essilor, Zeiss etc. Through these partnerships, the company is meeting the requirement of consumers who have their loyalty to specific brands.

Myvaluevision.com is also going to launch B2B services and act as a bridge between Wholesalers and Retailers. Through this, both will benefit as they can make Purchase Orders through online only with their respective individual logins. It may save their time, travel etc

MyValueVision.com recorded a turnover of around Rs. 40 crore in the financial year 2020-2021. The firm is gearing up to serve a million customers in the near future.

"We are expecting to raise an investment of US$ 10 million for scaling up our services, technology and expanding our physical presence by introducing more than 100 plus stores. We see immense opportunity for our Eyewear on Wheels units, Hospital tie-ups to serve both B2B and B2C clients besides eye clinics across the country and global markets like the Gulf region," concluded Prasanna Kumar - COO - Myvaluevision.com.

For more details, please visit www.myvaluevision.com or call at 9959701999

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

