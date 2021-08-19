Mzaalo launches blockchain based reward ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mzaalo, a video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem has announced the launch of a blockchain-based reward ecosystem that provides consumers with cashbacks, celebrity experiences and rewards across 600 + established brands.

Mzaalo has a unique proposition where users are rewarded with Mzaalo coins for watching premium entertainment content across movies, originals, music and much more. The users can redeem these coins to avail Mzaalo rewards. Mzaalo has on boarded 600+ partners across categories such as Food & Delivery, Health & Wellness, E-Commerce, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Health and Wellness, amongst others.

Mzaalo's reward ecosystem includes prominent brands like Big Basket, Faasos, Medibuddy, Zomato Gold, Fab Box, 1mg, Thyrocare, Rapido, Zoomin, Myntra, The Good Bowl, Puma, Pizza hut, Behrouz Biryani, Beyondarie Tea, and many more.

Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo, said, "Our consumer centric proposition of democratizing premium content and enabling users to choose from the best of brands with reward points builds a unique position for Mzaalo in India's entertainment ecosystem. At a time when talent and brands are increasingly tapping customers online, our blockchain based rewards ecosystem further helps in boosting reach and enhancing audience engagement."



Mzaalo has also partnered with IndiaBulls Dhani Services and Mobikwik to offer cashback for content consumption and engagement. Consumers today are looking for holistic experiences and benefits and these partnerships are a manifestation of this trend.

Celebrity experiences are the most popular ingredient of Mzaalo's reward ecosystem. Users can redeem earned Mzaalo coins to participate in specially curated Celebrity Meet N Greet sessions. These hour-long sessions give fans an opportunity to interact with top sports, movies & music celebrities - some of the celebrities who have already been part of the ecosystem are - Rana Daggubati, Jhonty Rhodes, Hitesh Tejwani, Sachin Khedekar, Omi Vaidya, Barun Sobti, International Yoga Expert - Mansi Gulati, and many more.

As the entertainment ecosystem continues to flourish, Mzaalo brings the best of content and brands to offer an immersive and exciting experience on the platform.

The process of watching content and being incentivized in the form of blockchain-based rewards adds to Mzaalo's credibility in building engagement, loyalty and driving growth.

