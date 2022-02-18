Mzaalo selected for Jio Developers Build for Bharat Growth Pad Program to support tech startups

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mzaalo, a gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Jio to deliver digital entertainment to underserved audiences throughout the rural India. Through this partnership, Mzaalo's premium content catalogue and rewards ecosystem will be available on Jio's low-cost phones, and freely accessible for millions of rural Indians, most of whom are first-time internet users. 150 Mn+ low cost Jio phone users will be able to enjoy Mzaalo app's premium library of 12,000+ content including the best of Bollywood movies, regional cinema along with original series, music videos and earn rewards across 600+ brand partners.

Mzaalo app will be native in JioStore for all JioPhones powered by KaiOS, with this move 150 Mn+ Jio Phone users will get free access to Mzaalo's premium entertainment content and rewards.

In addition to this partnership, Mzaalo has also been chosen to join the Jio Developers Build for Bharat Growth Pad Program. As a member, Mzaalo and its community will receive special program benefits like first market access program, year-round technical support from Jio, an exclusive community of leaders for mentorship within Jio's rich leadership ecosystem, JioAds credits, tools and services, training on Jio Developer Tools, and more.



Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, "As internet penetration grows deeper across India, there is a growing demand for quality online video streaming content. We are thrilled to partner with Jio to offer our premium content and rewards ecosystem across 150 mn+ JioPhone users in Hindi and 9 Indian languages. The collaboration with Jio enables us to expand our digital footprint and democratize digital entertainment for the Indian hinterland."

The Indian hinterland - the remote parts of the country comprise about 65 per cent of India's population, nearly 900 million people. While mobile services have reached this population, it is not as widespread as it is in the urban cities. This partnership between Mzaalo and Jio will provide a new opportunity for hundreds of millions of Indians who have not had access to the mobile phone economy.

Mzaalo is available for download on JioStore for JioPhone device's app store. Users can consume premium content and get rewarded while watching content and purchase their favorite merchandise through a secure and trusted video streaming platform.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

