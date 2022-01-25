N. Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited, Makers of the Fragrance of Prayer and Hope, certified as Great Place to Work

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): N. Ranga Rao & Sons (NRRS), the makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi-India's largest prayer brand has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' organization.

The certification from Great Place to Work® recognizes NRRS' efforts towards building an organization of High-Performance Culture and High-Trust. The accreditation was the result of an employee survey to empower leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Expressing his pleasure over this rare recognition, Guru Ranga, Chairman of NR Group, said, "I am humbled towards each and everyone at our NR Parivar for earning this honor. It gives us a tremendous impetus to continue towards becoming better than what we were yesterday and continue our journey of impacting the lives of our employees, stakeholders, and consumers."

Speaking about this certification, Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner, N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd., says, "An achievement like this does not happen overnight and definitely not without the support of your people. We have continuously strived towards making our organization a better place for our employees and worked meticulously towards building a value-led and purpose-driven brand. This certification is a beacon of hope for building a better future for everyone."



"Learning to get audited, inspected, and judged helps us stay grounded and prevents us from getting ahead of ourselves. As we have always believed in prioritizing our people and consumers first, this motivates us towards building and nurturing an organisation that is driven by a high standard of performance." he adds.

NRRS has created a Great Place to Work for their employees by excelling with an overall of 92% on the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. The Great Place to Work certification is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace and this certification is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure agarbathies which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. NRRS has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad from a home-grown enterprise.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NRRS today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NRRS.

