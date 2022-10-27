NAAC certifies CMR Institute of Technology with 'Grade A++' Accreditation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMR Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, has been accredited with an A++ grade.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has rated the institution with a CGPA of 3.71 out of 4 in the 2nd Cycle of Accreditation for a period of 5 years. The NAAC peer team visited the campus on the 17th and 18th of October to assess the quality parameters in the assessment and accreditation process.

The institution submitted a self-study report in April 2022 and the quantitative parameters were assessed through data validation and verification processes.



Attributing this merited achievement to the dedicated leadership team, staff, students, alumni, and other contributors, the Principal of CMRIT, Dr Sanjay Jain, said, "The vision of the college propels the faculty and staff to deliver value-based education that transforms students to become competent professionals who are motivated to lead and serve the society and nation. It is a proud achievement for the college and indeed a great day for us."

Higher education institutions are assessed on seven criteria, namely Curriculum; Teaching Learning & Evaluation; Research, Innovation & Extension; Infrastructure & Learning Resources; Student Support & Progression; Governance, Leadership & Management; and Institutional Values & Best Practices that uphold the core values of NAAC. The austere benchmarks of NAAC serve as the scaffold of quality assurance and sustenance in all higher education institutions.

CMR Institute of Technology is one of the leading Engineering colleges in Bengaluru. Established in 2000, the CMR Institute of Technology imparts quality, pragmatic education in engineering and management to help students hone their analytical abilities and develop their creative thinking skills.

CMRIT meets the rapidly growing need for technology professionals by nurturing young minds in an innovative and progressive learning environment. With world-class infrastructure and experienced faculty, CMR Institute of Technology is the preferred destination for technocrats and managers who wish to shape the future.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

