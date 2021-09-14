New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) have acknowledged SMEF's Brick School of Architecture Pune with a B+ Grade.

NAAC plays an integral part in HEI to insure, maintain and improve quality.

The assessment process was carried out in three stages. It comprised of three main components, Self Study Report (SSR), Student Satisfaction Survey and the Peer Team Report. The SSR had a total of 115 Metrics for Universities, 107 Metrics for Autonomous, 93 & 96 Metrics for UG & PG Affiliated/Constituent Colleges respectively.

Pooja Misal, Founder Director of SMEF's Brick Group said " The institute was started in 2013 and since then we have only aspired to provide the best to our students in terms of technology, faculty and making sure that they get the best exposure and practical knowledge. To be accredited by NAAC amongst so many renowned colleges in India, it is a real honor and a big achievement for not only our college but also each one of us who have strived to make Brick one of the best colleges in India today.

"We will continue to strive for excellence at the institute by constantly evolving the curricula to match global standards, creating an encouraging learning atmosphere and building great designers of tomorrow," she added.



Dr Poorva Keskar, Principal of SMEF's Brick Group " This is just the beginning of our achievements, we believe in multidisciplinary interaction and exposure to various challenges nationally and internationally. We are thrilled that we have been recognized and acknowledged by NAAC one of the most esteemed institution."

"We are always re-visiting assessment techniques and standards to focus on the student's journey, efforts, and progress. We're building skills for the future workplace with intellectual learning so that our students can address the design challenges of the 21st century. At SMEF, we strive every day to make quality education accessible to every aspiring student so that they can contribute towards building a remarkable nation. SMEF is well equipped to deliver the most innovative methods of teaching, learning, ideation, research, and solutions for a better tomorrow," she added.

SMEF's Brick Group aims to work towards improving the quality of education in India. Even though the world has radically changed in the last two centuries, the way children learn in schools and colleges remains static. Most of it revolves around the industrial age. A lot of education is organized like an assembly line - including the classrooms, bells, one-directional knowledge transfer, and age-group specific learning. SMEF, want to challenge these models by introducing modern teaching techniques for students in various creative sectors.

