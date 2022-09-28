Naarineeti Foundation presents Global National India Stardom Awards 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): The Naarineeti Foundation presented the Global National India Stardom Awards 2022 to prominent personalities from the art and entertainment world and other fields at a function attended by the who's who of the Bollywood and glamour world in Mumbai.

High on entertainment, glamour, and fun, the awards night was a night to remember for the award winners and guests. The Global National India Stardom Awards 2022 were conferred on personalities from the world of art and other fields at the ceremony to celebrate excellence.

Philanthropist Piyuus Jaiswal supported 'Global India National Stardom Award 2022' that took place in Mumbai to promote women empowerment.

Advocate Abha Singh was felicitated for her work as an advocate and social activist. Sharad Malhotra was named the Best Versatile TV Actor, Debattama Saha as the Best Emerging Actress, and Manju Lodha for her work as a poet and social worker.

Neeti Goel was awarded for her contribution as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and Rehaa Khann as model and influencer. Saher Bhamla was awarded for his efforts as a climate warrior, while Dr Rekha Chaudhari was recognised as Wellness India Ambassador. Madhurima Tuli was named the Most Stylish Actress and Shivangi Joshi, the Most Popular TV Actress.

Supriya and Sujoy Mukherjee were honoured as the Best Short Film Producer, and Dinesh Sudarshan Soi as the Best Music Video Director.

Twinkle Vasisht was awarded as the Best Supporting TV Actress for her performance in Kundali Bhagya. Karanvir Sharma won the Best Debut Actor OTT For A Thursday. Akanksha Puri was named the Fashion Trailblazer of the year.



Nidarshana Gowani was felicitated for her contribution as an entrepreneur & philanthropist, while Vijay Ganguly won the Best Choreographer award for ChakaChak Atrangi Re. Khushboo Khan was awarded for her work as an influencer.

Hari Tu was named the Best Realistic Music Video, while singer Pearl V Puri was selected for the Hero in Real Life Award for helping the poor and strays. Malvi Malhotra was named the Rising Star, while Amith Tyagi, Executive Editor of India Today Group Aaj Tak was felicitated for the Best entertainment show for Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan.

Ashish Tiwari, Managing Editor (Entertainment) of First India Group was also awarded on the occasion. Manav Manglani for awarded as the Best content creator for entertainment and Bollywood, and Varinder Chawla for the Most glamorous paparazzi front of the year.

Ihana Dhillon was awarded as the Style Icon, Akshay Oberoi for Outstanding Performance of the Year, and Arjun Bijlani as the Most versatile actor in an OTT series for his performance in Ruhaniyat. Akasa was conferred the Best Versatile Singer award, Biswaa as the Rising Singer award, and Vishal Kotian as the Best Entertainer (Male).

Some of the other notable award winners include Rahul Sharma (Best sound engineer), Dr Anamika Singh (Singer/ performer), Ismail Darbar (Legend Music Director), Manya Singh (Miss India 2020 Runner up), Lakshay Kapoor (Best Debut Male Singer), Irfan Rangrez (Celebrity Transformation Fitness Coach & Healer), Rohit Khandelwal (Mr. World 2016), Sammiksha Jaiswwal (Fans choice award), Anushka Kaushik (Best Supporting Actress OTT), Roohi Jain (Astrologer, Numerologist & Card Reader), and Muskan Goswami (Theatre Director & Social Worker).

Dr Ankita Singh (Senior Voice President & CHRO at Cignex), Rina Rani (Actress), Lakshmi R Iyer

(Filmmaker), G9 Event (Worldwide Navratri), D. Khushalbhai Jewellers (Innovative jewellery and diamonds), IIFD Surat (Most Innovative Fashion & Interior Institute), Shimmer Entertainment (Rising PR Agency), Mahek Vision (Innovative Production), Primex Media Services (Fastest Growing Pr Agency), Content Engineers (The Most Innovative Production House 2022), Kingsman Juhu (Best lounge - Nightlife Club in Mumbai), Coco High (Fastest Growing Beverage Brand), Gayathiri Iyer (Actress), Ayush Gupta (Youngest Reiki Healer Of India), Rohit Jaiswal (Rising Film Critics), Rashid Khan (Music Director), and Algol Films (Production House) were also awarded.

Shimmer Entertainment promoted the Global Stardom Awards 2022, which will go down in history as a night to remember.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

