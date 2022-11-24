Naaz Joshi launches the First Staged Edition of Miss Universe Trans 2022

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Naaz Joshi, India's first International Trans beauty queen, presented the country's first international beauty pageant, Miss Universe Trans 2022, on November 16th, 2022, in New Delhi featuring queens from five countries and ten contestants.

Susi Villa, a trans-party promoter and hostess from Ecuador, was crowned Miss Universe Trans 2022. Miss Philippines' A R Duque and Miss Thailand's Liyah were crowned Empress Universe Trans 2022 and Queen Universe 2022, respectively.

All the contestants displayed their talents during the swimsuit round, evening gown competition, and personal interview, being judged by Julio Caesar (the haute couture designer from Colombia), Demitry Melchiorri, (celebrity hairstylist from Switzerland), and Naaz Joshi, the pageant director.



"A European trans pageant rejected me as I didn't fit the pseudo-beauty standards, which in turn motivated me to curate my own international pageant which shall see no discrimination on the basis of age, height, or body weight. I want to give this message to the world that social inclusion and equality is a pivotal path to development." says Naaz Joshi.

Miss Universe Transgender is India's very own First International Transgender beauty pageant, curated by India's first international trans beauty queen Naaz Joshi. She became the first trans woman to win the title of Miss World Diversity for five consecutive years and is India's first trans queen with seven titles. Naaz believes that empathy, equality, and employment are the best ways to take the community forward.

The previous edition was an online show wherein Mia Brito Gomez (Columbia) was the first Miss Universe Trans 2021-2022 winner, and after two years of the pandemic, the M.U.T organisation decided on having a staged event.

A special attraction was the winners of three international beauty pageants came together to crown the new Miss and Queen Universe Trans 2022.

