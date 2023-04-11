NAB 2023: TVU Networks unveils Breakthrough Cloud/On-Prem Solution for Remote Production from anywhere

Mountain View (California) [US], April 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for content creation and distribution, announces an innovative addition to their multi-camera transmission technology. The latest member of the TVU Remote Production System (RPS) family of multi-channel REMI solutions is TVU RPS One.

To be introduced at the 2023 NAB, TVU RPS One is an all-in-one hybrid cloud and studio remote production solution. The new offering combines RPS's award-winning, field-tested synchronized multi-camera encoding and transmission functionality in an ultra-compact and rugged form factor with six integrated 5G modems for wireless transmission.

In conjunction with TVU's robust live cloud production platform or TVU RPS decoders, RPS One delivers an end-to-end cloud-based or on-prem live video production solution from field capture to distribution. RPS One's unique ability to transmit wirelessly to the Cloud and an on-prem decoder simultaneously enables production teams to create distinct programming using the same sources or set up a mirrored production environment for backup purposes.

"After extensive feedback from our global customers, we've combined RPS's power of fully synchronized multi-camera feeds at sub-second latency with the portability, 4K HDR quality, speed, and real-time wireless streaming capabilities of TVU One," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. "RPS One equips content creators with everything they need for faster, more efficient, and more reliable workflows from anywhere. We're excited to demonstrate RPS One's capabilities to NAB attendees, and we believe they'll be impressed with its speed and connectivity."

TVU RPS One, a cutting edge transmission device, is the only product in its class that supports six, next generation embedded 5G sub-6 GHz modems. It boasts an innovative 5G MIMO antenna array that guarantees the seamless operation of all built-in 5G modems at peak performance simultaneously. This remarkable feature is complemented by six next-generation 3GPP Release 16 modems, which provide comprehensive support for 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as compatibility with the most widely used 5G, LTE, and 3G bands across the globe.

Additionally, the RPS One's dual WiFi modules, equipped with MIMO antennas, ensure top-notch connectivity with local devices and multiple available networks concurrently, delivering unmatched performance and versatility in the world of wireless communication.

RPS One has four 3G-SDI inputs that support 1080P/1080i/720p HDR remote production. It also supports up to 16 channels of embedded audio (SDI), and up to eight channels of embedded audio (HDMI). It also supports a low-latency, single Return Video Feed from an SDI or IP input on any TVU Transceiver or TVU Cloud service, allowing virtually any source to be routed to the field.

RPS One simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections including internal/external cellular, WiFi, Ethernet, IP Microwave, Satellite (Ka/Ku/BGAN/Starlink) and more. It includes up to six embedded 5G/LTE/3G modems, embedded 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Ethernet, and four USB connections for external modem connections.

Feature Highlights:

- Ultra-portable, battery-powered REMI solution

- Four-channel up to 1080P remote production from any location



- Up to six embedded 5G Sub 6GHz modems

- Advanced 5G antenna array for all six 5G modems

- Supports 5G SA and NSA modes

- Supports worldwide 5G, LTE, and 3G bands.

- Hybrid cloud/on-premises REMI production with frame synchronization

- Single channel return video (HDMI)

- Ultra-low latency (0.5 seconds)

- Resilient Inverse Statmux + (IS+) transmission

- Iso record all input channels simultaneously to local SD card for local or remote access

- Aggregates up to 12 cell/Ethernet/WiFi/satellite connections

TVU Networks will exhibit in the West Hall during the 2023 NAB Show (#W1821).

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

