NABET India organizes health and wellness camps in Dhana

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/SRV): The National Association For Blind Employment and Training (NABET India) organized a series of health and wellness camps including eye checkups for the residents of villages in and around Dhana, on March 13, 2022. Doctors from Fortis Memorial, Artemis and AIIMS along with specialist oncologists, ophthalmologists, surgeons, gynaecologists and specialists in medicine curated the camp and participated in the event.



The camp was held with the support of Aon PLC, a leading global professional services firm. Aon is one of the key supporters of NABETIndia and is deeply invested in creating social impact in communities; to improve the availability and access to quality health care, especially for those residing in rural areas, women and children. In addition to the health and wellness initiative, Aon supports NabetIndia's Project Vidhi, a premium skill generation program for People with Disabilities.

Essential medicines, iron, zinc, vitamin, calcium tablets, cough syrups, ORS immunity boosters, sanitary napkins, sanitisers, face masks, were distributed to all free of cost. There was a huge demand for eye examinations. Eyeglasses (with corrective lenses) were donated to the needy and as per the surgeon's recommendations.



This was a unique health and wellness initiative - in addition to medicines and free health checks the beneficiaries were counselled and health benefits were explained. The day-long camp saw a huge turnout that resulted in thousands of beneficiaries availing the opportunity.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Trustee, Usha Mishra, said, "These programs bring a sense of participation and sense of belonging among the villagers as was evident by their voluntary participation. It brought a sense of feel-good amongst them. We welcome the support from Aon PLC has been a long-term supporter of NABETIndia's initiatives including Project Vidhi a premium skill generation program for People with Disability. We appreciate their support in our initiatives to create a healthier community."

Continuing their efforts, NABETINDIA had organized such camps on 20th, 23rd, and 26th Mar 2022, at NABET INDIA IMT Manesar and the Kasan and Bhangrola centres.

