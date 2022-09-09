Nagma Mirajkar becomes first Indian content creator to walk the London Fashion Week Runway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Heralding a massive coup for the homegrown content creator community, celebrated Indian couturiere, Archana Kochhar has roped in a leading social media influencer of Indian origin as a showstopper for her fashion outing at London Fashion Week.

Mumbai-based lifestyle and entertainment influencer Nagma Mirajkar will be walking the ramp as one of the showstoppers alongside multi-platinum singer-songwriter and businesswoman Ananya Birla, setting the stage for increased representation of Indian influencer presenters at global platforms.

This creative confluence will mark not just the debut of the Indian digital influencer at the international fashion week but will also mark the maiden incorporation of Indian social media influencers on the runway in the history of New York Fashion Week.

Kochhar's London Fashion Week showcase presented by Clearpay will be conducted in association with the British Fashion Council and Vivz World Fashion Week on September 17, 2022 at Hyatt Regency, London - The Churchill.





Kochhar is the only fashion designer to be handpicked from India to support the Make In India campaign that was launched by the Prime Minister Of India, Narendra Modi in 2014 at London Fashion Week this year.

Nagma Mirajkar states, "This showcase for me is all about celebration of womankind as I'll be walking the ramp for India's first female designer selected to champion the Make In India initiative at London Fashion Week. I am grateful for this opportunity where I can celebrate Indian heritage and women empowerment together."

Archana Kochhar states, "I'm very excited as this is my first-ever showing at London Fashion Week. In today's technology-driven era, social media influencers pose as powerful thought leaders in the world of entertainment and fashion. Their equation with the community at large is highly nuanced and hence, just like actors, musicians, and sports stars, they too enjoy a massive fan following as role models. I'm truly thrilled with this partnership."

Kochhar will showcase her 'Le Gehna' collection which will put a spotlight on emerging bridal trends of the contemporary world. A striking medley between artisanal Indian embroidery and western silhouettes, the collection will be a vibrant showcase of royal hues, avant-garde cuts, and seamless textures.

