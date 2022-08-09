Nai Subah Foundation and Shaurya Foundation Trust collaborate for assisted employment program 'Packaging Panthers'

Delhi-NCR [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nai Subah Foundation, a young start-up NGO dedicated to opportunity creation for the marginalized sections of society, has announced its collaboration with the Shaurya Foundation Trust, a Non-Profit Organisation providing balanced education with functional academics, athletics, arts, and service for persons with special needs. Along with Anandkand Paramount Products, an upcoming paint ancillary unit based in Faridabad, the two NGOs have rolled out an Assisted Employment Program 'Packaging Panthers'. The initiative is aimed to generate sustainable employment for young neurodiverse individuals.

Through this initiative, Nai Subah's partner company, Anandkand Paramount will outsource semi-skilled packaging and production work to select individuals from Shaurya Foundation Trust at its Palwal site, creating employment initially for 12 select neurodiverse individuals from Shaurya Foundation Trust. Based on the success of the pilot program, the model will scale up and more employment opportunities will be created.

Says Tarini Malhotra, Founder, Nai Subah Foundation, "There is a fundamental need to tap into the talented neurodiverse workforce and provide them with progressive employment opportunities utilising their unique skill sets and capabilities. Through our initiative with Shaurya Foundation and Anandkand Paramount Products, we would not only be able to generate uplifting employment opportunities for young neurodiverse individuals but will also be able to enhance their income generation capability, self-esteem, and independence."



"Shaurya Foundation works to strengthen and empower persons with intellectual disability. We have created a unique and innovative employment model providing in house working environment for them. "Packaging Panthers" unit for packaging and production has been set up to enable them to work and earn in a supported environment without compromising on quality and standard," said Ravi Gupta, Founder and Chairman, Shaurya Foundation Trust.

Also speaking on the occasion, Ayush Banga, Managing Director, Anandkand Paramount Products said, "It gives me a great sense of satisfaction to have such special individuals working and contributing to our business, while building their own experience and careers. With the help of Nai Subah Foundation, we are able to engage a special community which usually doesn't get any opportunity to generate income and lead enriched lives."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

